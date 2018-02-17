2018 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Championship Results – Consolation Semifinals

2018 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Championship – Consolation Semifinals

Greensboro Coliseum

February 17, 2018

106 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals

Richard Treanor (Hough, 45-5) won in sudden victory – 1 over Kevin Wanovich (Jack Britt, 29-6) SV-1 4-2

Will Dudley (New Bern, 51-5) won by decision over Ethan Duft (Hickory Ridge, 29-6) Dec 3-1

113 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals

James Joplin (Grimsley, 38-5) won by decision over Kyle Sanders (South Mecklenburg, 29-8) Dec 13-7

Collin Shulman (Hickory Ridge, 40-5) won by forfeit over DQ Participant (Lumberton, 25-3) For.

120 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals

Aaron Wilkie (Holly Springs, 24-9) won by decision over Shane Chavis (Northwest Guilford, 44-7) Dec 7-2

Alec Montoya (Apex Friendship, 38-9) won by decision over Corbin Houdeshell (Lake Norman, 22-12) Dec 2-0

126 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals

Logan Maher (Middle Creek, 33-7) won by decision over Ethan Wright (West Forsyth, 48-15) Dec 4-1

Ahmad Smith (Ragsdale, 49-9) won by fall over Strawn Wilson (High Point Central, 42-11) Fall 4:42

132 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals

Isaac Shaw (Mooresville, 38-5) won by decision over Raymond Nesbitt (Ragsdale, 48-9) Dec 5-2

Ayush Patel (Wake Forest, 37-4) won by decision over William Deese (Purnell Swett, 35-6) Dec 6-3

138 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals

Marcus Mondragon (Laney, 44-12) won by fall over William Valade (Glenn, 38-13) Fall 5:36

Cymek Shaw (Cary, 34-6) won by decision over Dustin Eldridge (South View, 35-15) Dec 4-0

145 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals

Andres Perez (West Forsyth, 39-12) won by decision over Luke Kucko (Hough, 36-16) Dec 4-1

Rommie McNeill (Purnell Swett, 38-4) won by decision over Caide Smith (Sanderson, 28-11) Dec 12-5

152 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals

Chris Jones (Middle Creek, 37-9) won by decision over Isaac Tahirkheli (Ragsdale, 38-6) Dec 5-3

Jordan Norman (Mallard Creek, 42-15) won by fall over Preston Broadus (West Forsyth, 37-7) Fall 1:49

160 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals

Wilbert Cruz (R.J. Reynolds, 31-2) won by major decision over Connor Wrought (New Bern, 31-11) MD 13-0

Michael Goins (Mooresville, 43-7) won by fall over Harrison Sklar (Myers Park, 23-8) Fall 1:00

170 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals

Kaleb Wright (Broughton, 38-7) won by fall over Connor Voelker (Wake Forest, 36-15) Fall 3:00

Ryan Wolfram (Cary, 35-7) won by major decision over Hunter Strickland (Davie, 25-6) MD 15-7

182 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals

Tyrese Byrd (South View, 36-5) won by decision over Mathew King (Davie, 39-13) Dec 6-2

Holden Cypher (Millbrook, 48-8) won by fall over George Cooke (Northwest Guilford, 10-2) Fall 4:32

195 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals

Cameron Blizard (Ragsdale, 45-5) won by decision over Jack Malone (Wake Forest, 37-3) Dec 4-2

Jerell Belcher (South Central, 30-2) won in tie breaker – 1 over Mohamed Teia (Page, 21-5) TB-1 5-4

220 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals

Davin Vann (Cary, 23-4) won in overtime over Darrius Smith (Mallard Creek, 39-10) OT 1-1

Larry Williams (Corinth-Holders, 36-4) won by decision over Anthony Olmedo (Davie, 50-4) Dec 3-2

285 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals

Tyree Westmoreland (Mooresville, 43-8) won by decision over Jordan Glover (Cary, 25-11) Dec 6-3

Jacob Flowers (New Bern, 50-12) won by fall over Deshawn Jones (Athens Drive, 41-6) Fall 2:10