2018 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Championship Results – Consolation Finals
Greensboro Coliseum
February 17, 2018
106 Lbs. Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match – Richard Treanor (Hough, 46-5) won by decision over Will Dudley (New Bern, 51-6) Dec 7-4
5th Place Match – Ethan Duft (Hickory Ridge, 30-6) won in overtime over Kevin Wanovich (Jack Britt, 29-7) OT 2-2
113 Lbs. Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match – James Joplin (Grimsley, 39-5) won by decision over Collin Shulman (Hickory Ridge, 40-6) Dec 3-0
5th Place Match – Kyle Sanders (South Mecklenburg, 30-8) won by forfeit over DQ Participant Lumberton, 25-4) For.
120 Lbs. Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match – Alec Montoya (Apex Friendship, 39-9) won by decision over Aaron Wilkie (Holly Springs, 24-10) Dec 4-2
5th Place Match – Corbin Houdeshell (Lake Norman, 23-12) won in sudden victory – 1 over Shane Chavis (Northwest Guilford, 44-8) SV-1 2-1
126 Lbs. Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match – Logan Maher (Middle Creek, 34-7) won by fall over Ahmad Smith (Ragsdale, 49-10) Fall 1:22
5th Place Match – Strawn Wilson (High Point Central, 43-11) won by decision over Ethan Wright (West Forsyth, 48-16) Dec 2-0
132 Lbs. Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match – Ayush Patel (Wake Forest, 38-4) won by decision over Isaac Shaw (Mooresville, 38-6) Dec 4-3
5th Place Match – Raymond Nesbitt (Ragsdale, 49-9) won by decision over William Deese (Purnell Swett, 35-7) Dec 2-0
138 Lbs. Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match – Marcus Mondragon (Laney, 45-12) won by major decision over Cymek Shaw (Cary, 34-7) MD 12-2
5th Place Match – Dustin Eldridge (South View, 36-15) won by decision over William Valade (Glenn, 38-14) Dec 2-0
145 Lbs. Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match – Rommie McNeill (Purnell Swett, 39-4) won by decision over Andres Perez (West Forsyth, 39-13) Dec 15-8
5th Place Match – Luke Kucko (Hough, 37-16) won in sudden victory – 1 over Caide Smith (Sanderson, 28-12) SV-1 2-0
152 Lbs. Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match – Jordan Norman (Mallard Creek, 43-15) won by major decision over Chris Jones (Middle Creek, 37-10) MD 13-2
5th Place Match – Isaac Tahirkheli (Ragsdale, 39-6) won by fall over Preston Broadus (West Forsyth, 37-8) Fall 4:50
160 Lbs. Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match – Wilbert Cruz (R.J. Reynolds, 32-2) won by fall over Michael Goins (Mooresville, 43-8) Fall 4:47
5th Place Match – Harrison Sklar (Myers Park, 24-8) won by fall over Connor Wrought (New Bern, 31-12) Fall 1:43
170 Lbs. Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match – Ryan Wolfram (Cary, 36-7) won by decision over Kaleb Wright (Broughton, 38-8) Dec 4-3
5th Place Match – Hunter Strickland (Davie, 26-6) won by major decision over Connor Voelker (Wake Forest, 36-16) MD 9-0
182 Lbs. Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match – Holden Cypher (Millbrook, 49-8) won by decision over Tyrese Byrd (South View, 36-6) Dec 7-4
5th Place Match – Mathew King (Davie, 40-13) won by decision over George Cooke (Northwest Guilford, 10-3) Dec 4-3
195 Lbs. Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match – Cameron Blizard (Ragsdale, 46-5) won in sudden victory – 1 over Jerell Belcher (South Central, 30-3) SV-1 2-1
5th Place Match – Jack Malone (Wake Forest, 38-3) won by fall over Mohamed Teia (Page, 21-6) Fall 2:09
220 Lbs. Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match – Davin Vann (Cary, 24-4) won by decision over Larry Williams (Corinth-Holders, 36-5) Dec 4-1
5th Place Match – Anthony Olmedo (Davie, 51-4) won by fall over Darrius Smith (Mallard Creek, 39-11) Fall 1:17
285 Lbs. Consolation Finals
3rd Place Match – Tyree Westmoreland (Mooresville, 44-8) won by fall over Jacob Flowers (New Bern, 50-13) Fall 1:57
5th Place Match – Deshawn Jones (Athens Drive, 42-6) won by fall over Jordan Glover (Cary, 25-12) Fall 4:24
