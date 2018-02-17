2018 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Championship Results
2018 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Championship – Championship Finals
Greensboro Coliseum
February 17, 2018
106 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Gerald Mills (Northern Durham, 34-5) won by decision over Bailey Wicker (Piedmont, 43-12) Dec 8-6
113 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Josh Wilson (Southeast Guilford, 34-3) won by decision over Jalen White (Southern Guilford, 20-3) Dec 3-1
120 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Carson Smith (Southeast Guilford, 42-3) won by decision over Josh Blatt (North Henderson, 47-4) Dec 7-0
126 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Deven Snyder (Southwest Guilford, 47-6) won by decision over Heath Gonyer (Northern Guilford, 33-2) Dec 1-0
132 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Dallas Wilson (Cape Fear, 45-3) won by decision over Ethan Workman (Central Cabarrus, 36-7) Dec 10-5
138 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Hai Siu (Northern Durham, 43-2) won by decision over Tony Locke (Northside-Jacksonville, 49-3) Dec 8-4
145 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Spencer Leonhardt (Freedom, 57-1) won by decision over Brooks Hunt (Southeast Guilford, 39-8) Dec 7-3
152 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Phil Daub (Enka, 59-0) won by decision over Matt Price (Piedmont, 40-3) Dec 14-9
160 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Michael Vernagallo (Cape Fear, 43-0) won by decision over Paul Searcy (North Henderson, 51-1) Dec 9-4
170 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Darnel Brooks (North Brunswick, 32-3) won by fall over Steven Washburn (Rockingham County, 24-2) Fall 4:58
182 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Josiah Ramirez (Orange, 37-1) won by fall over Finley Allen (Terry Sanford, 32-4) Fall 3:59
195 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Tyrie Houghton (Weddington, 59-0) won by fall over Braden Homsey (Orange, 36-1) Fall 1:59
220 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Michael Smith (Asheboro, 48-1) won by decision over Nick Hampton (North Iredell, 45-2) Dec 10-5
285 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Isaac Chapman (Alexander Central, 31-10) won by forfeit over DQ Participant (Ashbrook, 44-4) For.
