2018 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Championship Record – Consolation Semifinals

2018 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Championship – Consolation Semifinals
Greensboro Coliseum
February 17, 2018
106 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals
Elan Mitchell (Southeast Guilford, 36-6) won by decision over Tommy Capul (Marvin Ridge, 39-3) Dec 7-2
Noah Johns (Clayton, 40-10) won by decision over David Jacob (Rocky Mount, 42-10) Dec 11-4
113 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals
Caedyn Fitch (Jay M. Robinson, 41-3) won by major decision over Corbin Dion (Enka, 55-4) MD 14-4
Clay Beach (Freedom, 52-5) won by decision over Andrew Chu (Southwest Guilford, 45-4) Dec 4-2
120 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals
Caleb Smith (Southwest Guilford, 45-3) won by major decision over Nathan Huntley (Piedmont, 52-14) MD 13-3
Rahsun Lawrence (Rocky Mount, 47-6) won by decision over Hunter Campbell (North Brunswick, 31-4) Dec 8-6
126 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals
Joshua Feliz (North Henderson, 50-6) won by decision over Triston Chapman (Cape Fear, 42-12) Dec 11-10
Angelo Gilvary (Piedmont, 30-2) won by decision over Drew Sisk (J.H. Rose, 39-5) Dec 8-6
132 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals
Levi Anderson (Orange, 28-5) won by decision over Travon Clark (Monroe, 49-11) Dec 3-1
Mason Fisher (Piedmont, 49-11) won by decision over Nathan Buchanan (Central Cabarrus, 41-6) Dec 7-3
138 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals
Deondra James (Clayton, 27-5) won by forfeit over Logan Howell (Morehead, 28-4) For.
Zain Tittle (South Brunswick, 41-3) won by major decision over Hunter Brown (Sun Valley, 48-7) MD 9-0
145 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals
152 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals
Krystian Kinsey (Havelock, 51-4) won in sudden victory – 1 over Andrew Capul (Marvin Ridge, 43-4) SV-1 5-3
Josh Scott (Ben L. Smith, 40-3) won in sudden victory – 1 over Quenten Zanders (Crest, 36-5) (SV-1 9-2)
160 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals
Alex Faison (Union Pines, 47-4) won by major decision over Lincoln Smith (West Brunswick, 40-9) MD 12-1
Ethan Lewis (Alexander Central, 38-7) won by decision over Joshoua King (Northern Guilford, 26-4) Dec 2-0
170 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals
Jacary Bethel (West Brunswick, 38-1) won by decision over Joel Kanagy (Sun Valley, 46-4) Dec 3-1
Anthony Johnson (North Henderson, 46-6) won by fall over Rory Aldridge (Northside-Jacksonville, 40-16) Fall 3:29
182 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals
Ruther Oxce (Southwest Guilford, 40-6) won by decision over Colin Davis (Cedar Ridge, 20-5) Dec 5-2
Chase Hamlin (Northwest Cabarrus, 48-6) won by decision over Dakota Metcalf (St. Stephens, 55-7) Dec 8-2
195 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals
Salvador Gilvaja (St. Stephens, 59-1) won by major decision over Tevin Clark (Alexander Central, 29-12) MD 15-3
Kaleb Hendren (Hunter Huss, 44-7) won by decision over Tavis Rhodes (Hillside, 27-8) Dec 10-4
220 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals
Ray Dixon (Douglas Byrd, 39-3) won by decision over Prince Bemah (Hunter Huss, 40-6) Dec 4-1
Levi West (Southeast Guilford, 29-5) won by decision over Patrick Peterson (Swansboro, 35-3) Dec 3-1
285 Lbs. Consolation Semifinals
Josh Jones (Cape Fear, 41-3) won in tie breaker – 1 over Javon Robinson (Monroe, 44-7) TB-1 5-4
Luis Oropesa (Piedmont, 54-7) won by fall over James Boyd (Freedom, 55-5) Fall 3:39
