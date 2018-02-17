2018 NCHSAA 2A Individual Wrestling Championship Results
2018 NCHSAA 2A Individual Wrestling Championship – Championship Finals
Greensboro Coliseum
February 17, 2018
106 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Thomas Hudson (Dixon, 53-0) won by fall over Joshua Crump (West Craven, 34-5) Fall 3:10
113 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Timothy Hepler (Thomasville, 50-0) won by decision over Arien Leigh (First Flight, 31-2) Dec 5-4
120 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Rylee Billings (West Wilkes, 48-0) won by decision over Ethan Oakley (Wheatmore, 50-1) Dec 9-8
126 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Jeremiah Derby (First Flight, 41-0) won by decision over Landon Shuford (West Iredell, 45-3) Dec 6-3
132 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Logan Lambert (South Rowan, 37-1) won by decision over Jared Niemitalo (Wheatmore, 46-10) Dec 4-3
138 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Cade McDonald (Mount Pleasant, 38-4) won in sudden victory – 1 over Lukas Ferguson (R-S Central, 42-9) SV-1 2-0
145 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Nathan Hull (West Lincoln, 44-2) won by major decision over David Veltri (Carrboro, 33-2) MD 13-0
152 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Quincy Monday (Carrboro, 38-1) won by tech fall over AJ Wingate (Fred T. Foard, 44-6) TF-1.5 5:15 (21-5)
160 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Hayden Wyke (Hibriten, 37-2) won by decision over Cade Haines (Central Academy, 38-4) Dec 7-4
170 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Landon Foor (Fred T. Foard, 45-2) won by decision over Tyler Boles (Wilkes Central, 26-7) Dec 3-2
182 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Allen Pyatte (Fred T. Foard, 45-4) won by decision over Daniel Pearce (Hendersonville, 33-6) Dec 10-3
195 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Nathan Dugan (Lake Norman, 46-2) won by decision over Luke Roberson (Jack Britt, 32-4) Dec 16-14
220 Lbs. Championship Finals
1st Place Match – Zachariah Bare (Ashe County, 39-1) won by fall over Kenneth Pinnix (Reidsville, 22-3) Fall 2:29
285 Lbs. Championship Finals
