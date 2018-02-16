High School Basketball Tonight Needham Auto Sales Scoreboard(2/16/18):Tournament Titles have been determined
*****Mid Piedmont 3-A Tournament at Southeast Guilford High School:******
Girls
Eastern Guilford 61, Southern Alamance 47
EG Wildcats 2018 Champions
EG Wildcats scoring:Destiny McLean 20 points, Jazmin Harris 16, Destinee Davis 9, Coltrane 6, Garner and Wright 4 points each…..
BW Bulldogs scoring: Byrd 13 points, Jacobson 12 points, Malashia Slade 10, Deanhardt 8, Williams and Causey with 3 points each….
Boys
Burlington Williams 72, Eastern Guilford 67
Burlington Williams Bulldogs 2018 Champions
End of 1st Q:BW 24, EG 13….Halftime:BW 34, EG 29…End of 3rd Q:BW 52, EG 44…Final:BW 72, EG 67…
BW scoring:Johnson 20 points, Hilliard 19, Rashaud Alston 13, Miles 10, Bradshear 6, Kennedy 4….
EG scoring:Jaylen Alston 22 points, Nic Cheeley 14, Dominique Graves 9, Montez Venable 8, Justin Matthews 6, McMullen and Johnson 2 each, Dawkins 1….
*****Piedmont Triad 3-A Tournament at Mount Tabor High School:*****
Girls
Southwest Guilford 57, Mount Tabor 52
Southwest Guilford Cowgirls 2018 Champions
Boys
Smith 59, Mount Tabor 55
Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles 2018 Champions
*****Mid-State 3-A Tournament at Western Alamance High School:*****
Girls
Northern Guilford 43, Rockingham County 36
Northern Guilford Nighthawks 2018 Champions
Boys
Northern Guilford 54, Person County(Roxboro) 49
Northern Guilford Nighthawks 2018 Champions
*****Metro 4-A Tournament at Ragsdale High School:*****
Girls
Northwest Guilford 41, Ragsdale 27
Northwest Guilford Vikings 2018 Champions
Boys
Page 67, Northwest Guilford 62….(OT)
Page Pirates 2018 Tournament Champions
*****PAC 7 2-A Tournament at Wheatmore High School:******
Girls
T. Wingate Andrews 48, Jordan Matthews 36
T. Wingate Andrews 2018 Tournament Champions
Boys
Wheatmore 47, Randleman 45
Wheatmore Warriors 2018 Tournament Champions
Northwest 1-A Tournament at Mount Airy High School:
Girls
Mount Airy 63, Bishop McGuinness 33
Mt. Airy Granite Bears 2018 Champions
NCISAA Quarterfinals:
Greensboro Day School boys 64, Cannon School 45
GDS(25-7)
NCCSA District Playoffs
Gospel Light Christian School boys 50, Vandalia Christian 25
*****CPC 4-A Tournament at WS Reynolds High School:*****
Boys
WS Reynolds 61, East Forsyth 60
WS Reynolds Demons 2018 Tournament Champions
*****Central Caorolina 2-A Tournament:*****
Boys
Lexington 72, North Davidson 71
