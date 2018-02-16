College Baseball Final – William Peace 2, Guilford 0

CARY, N.C. – Derek Jackson and Ben Brann combined on a one-hit shutout in William Peace University’s 2-0 baseball win over visiting Guilford College Friday night at the USA Baseball Complex.

Jackson (3-0) allowed only Mitchell Stumpo’s second-inning infield hit and worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the sixth inning. He threw into the eighth inning before Brann recorded the final four outs for the lefthander’s second save of the season.

Christian Dix’s two-out, RBI single in the first was one of four William Peace hits. Tyler Tilson singled in the fifth and scored an unearned run on Trey Hogan’s double-play ball. Alex Allred and Nathan Holt also had singles for the Pacers (4-2).

Guilford’s Trevor Denton (0-1) pitched well in his 2018 pitching debut. The senior right-hander scattered four hits and yielded one earned run in seven frames for the Quakers (0-3).

The teams close the three-game set Sunday with a noon doubleheader at Guilford’s McBane Field. The twinbill developed when the contest originally scheduled for Saturday was pushed into the Sunday’s game by the forecast of rain and cold temperatures.