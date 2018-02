2018 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Championship Results – Consolation First Round

2018 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Championship

Greensboro Coliseum

February 16, 2018

106 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Sincere Johnson (Lumberton, 40-10) won by decision over Evan Kite (Laney, 24-16) Dec 1-0

Mike Dalton (West Forsyth, 43-5) won by fall over Amin Bakhtiari (Providence, 30-18) Fall 2:32

Will Saby (Millbrook, 43-7) won by fall over James Prewitt (Cardinal Gibbons, 33-15) Fall 1:13

Ramiro Pascual (Glenn, 40-11) won by fall over Timothy Deery (Mooresville, 12-7) Fall 2:10

113 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Emmanuel Miller (East Forsyth, 22-9) won by fall over Mohamed Algazali (Hoke County, 34-18) Fall 0:33

Zachary Harrington (Hough, 38-8) won by fall over Andrew Meyer (Wakefield, 25-14) Fall 0:36

Josh Shore (Davie, 40-10) won by fall over Caden Scott (Purnell Swett, 27-17) Fall 0:51

Collin Shulman (Hickory Ridge, 37-5) won by tech fall over Fuad Busisou (Athens Drive, 37-12) TF-1.5 4:53 (20-4)

120 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Darrin Akers (New Bern, 39-11) won by fall over Alldyn Conley (McDowell, 29-15) Fall 4:28

Sam Westmoreland (Hough, 34-11) won by tech fall over Michael Pappaconstantinou (Wake Forest, 29-12) TF-1.5 4:22 (15-0)

Seth Thomas (Laney, 32-11) won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Hopewell, 5-8) For.

Noah Emmanuel (Purnell Swett, 33-15) won by major decision over Anthony Frie (Rolesville, 28-11) MD 15-3

126 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Jastan Simmons (Purnell Swett, 37-7) won by fall over Elijah Phillips (South Central, 26-15) Fall 2:40

Ethan Wright (West Forsyth, 46-14) won by decision over Ryan Sklar (Myers Park, 22-14) Dec 9-2

Jalen Adams (Riverside-Durham, 24-10) won in sudden victory – 1 over Alex Samuelson (Millbrook, 42-14) SV-1 10-8

Bill Trader (Davie, 27-9) won by major decision over Jake Stewart (Ashley, 23-8) MD 10-0

132 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Nick Mccormick (Glenn, 34-8) won by fall over Conrad Schiess (Cary, 36-9) Fall 1:47

Eric Jones (Enloe, 29-5) won by major decision over Patrick Schellpfeffer (Myers Park, 35-17) (MD 10-2)

Ayush Patel (Wake Forest, 34-4) won by forfeit over Nu-Kwan Fair (East Mecklenburg, 19-3) For.

Patrick Maxwell (Broughton, 31-13) won by decision over Timmy Kennett (Lake Norman, 30-17) Dec 9-5

138 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Michael Gillian (South Mecklenburg, 18-10) won by decision over Antonio Herbin (Page, 17-10) Dec 4-1

Jack Albin (Providence, 38-10) won by major decision over Michael Russo (Heritage, 44-11) MD 10-2

Cliff Riccardi (Myers Park, 29-17) won by fall over John Gallagher (Porter Ridge, 43-15) Fall 1:26

Tommy Nguyen (Ragsdale, 39-11) won by decision over Sean McLane (Holly Springs, 20-11) Dec 9-2

145 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Trenton Lee (Hoke County, 39-12) won by decision over Joseph Coble (Porter Ridge, 39-15) Dec 4-1

Jason Hurst (Athens Drive, 32-10) won by major decision over Jack Dover (South Mecklenburg, 29-15) MD 10-1

Joseph Myers (Davie, 32-10) won by fall over John Baker (Jack Britt, 26-18) Fall 0:33

Caide Smith (Sanderson, 26-10) won by forfeit over Clay Spurlin (Ardrey Kell, 36-11) For.

152 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Lucas Laszacs (Green Hope, 26-7) won by fall over Devin McIntosh (East Forsyth, 27-7) Fall 2:49

Hunter Thome (New Bern, 42-14) won by forfeit over Kyair Dobb (Providence, 37-12) For.

Silfredo Hernandez (Glenn, 26-10) won by decision over Marlon Toruno (Cary, 30-12) Dec 4-2

Dustin Herman (South Caldwell, 38-6) won by fall over Carter Styons (Corinth-Holders, 28-13) Fall 4:44

160 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Kai Paxton-Lee (Middle Creek, 30-10) won by major decision over Tyler O`Neal (West Forsyth, 19-9) MD 11-3

Connor Wrought (New Bern, 29-10) won by decision over Darius Govan (Pine Forest, 34-13) Dec 7-1

Liam Kirkpatrick (Hopewell, 39-13) won by decision over Jack Nealy (Butler, 28-3) Dec 4-2

James Darden (Corinth-Holders, 34-6) won by fall over Wesley Alexander (Cary, 23-17) Fall 4:04

170 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Connor Voelker (Wake Forest, 34-14) won by forfeit over Jatavian Hart (Riverside-Durham, 27-13) For.

Daniel Ogunwo (Jack Britt, 27-6) won by fall over Colin Paradis (Hough, 25-26) Fall 0:44

Gabriel Jensen (Cardinal Gibbons, 21-10) won by fall over Nicholas Detullis (Providence, 29-15) Fall 2:40

Isaac Strickland (Independence, 27-11) won by fall over Dilyn Roudesbush (Mooresville, 26-15) Fall 4:34

182 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Mathew King (Davie, 37-12) won by decision over Shylik Scriven (Athens Drive, 28-10) Dec 5-3

Gian Marco Price (Myers Park, 33-13) won by decision over Saul Gonzalez (Garner, 20-4) Dec 4-2

Joshua McKoy (Porter Ridge, 33-6) won by decision over Noah Jeter (Cardinal Gibbons, 31-13) Dec 3-1

Dorian Davis-Wright (Vance, 34-13) won by fall over Jaidon Bennett (New Bern, 34-14) Fall 3:59

195 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Jack Malone (Wake Forest, 35-2) won by decision over Jake Harkleroad (Myers Park, 24-9) Dec 6-1

Ben Williard (Millbrook, 34-13) won by fall over Raymond Jones (East Mecklenburg, 19-13) Fall 2:14

Mohamed Teia (Page, 19-4) won by fall over Tripp Foscue (Hough, 24-12) Fall 2:21

Connor Helm (Hickory Ridge, 23-6) won by decision over Raymond Tunoa (South View, 35-8) Dec 3-2

220 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Christian Hollar (Hoggard, 13-4) won by decision over Alex Hammonds (Lumberton, 18-7) Dec 4-1

Devantae Lambert (Ragsdale, 29-8) won by fall over Tyrell Reid (West Mecklenburg, 22-10) Fall 3:45

Alexander Perry (Southeast Raleigh, 17-6) won by forfeit over Millard Locklear (Purnell Swett, 34-7) For.

Ishmael Williams (Ardrey Kell, 51-10) won by fall over Joshua Martinez (Glenn, 35-15) Fall 1:30

285 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Tyree Westmoreland (Mooresville, 40-8) won by decision over Sam DeLuke (Wake Forest, 16-6) Dec 6-4

Joseph Vickers (Heritage, 48-9) won by fall over Christopher Dickey (East Mecklenburg, 20-16) Fall 0:27

Josh Voelkel (South Caldwell, 24-9) won by decision over Rayshaun Baker (Purnell Swett, 31-12) Dec 6-2

Deshawn Jones (Athens Drive, 39-5) won by fall over Jordan Hodges (Mallard Creek, 29-15) Fall 1:16