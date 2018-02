2018 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Championship Results – Championship Quarterfinals

2018 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Championship – Championship Quarterfinals

Greensboro Coliseum

February 16, 2018

106 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals

Kaiden Fisher (Lake Norman, 23-7) won by fall over Riley Edwards (Northwest Guilford, 37-5) Fall 3:17

Kevin Wanovich (Jack Britt, 29-4) won by decision over Will Dudley (New Bern, 48-5) Dec 4-0

Ethan Duft (Hickory Ridge, 29-4) won by fall over Richard Treanor (Hough, 42-5) Fall 5:57

Kobe Early (Cary, 37-0) won by fall over Maximus Buico (Leesville Road, 47-9) Fall 1:18

113 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals

Will Edmiston (Lake Norman, 43-3) won by major decision over Ben Lance (Wake Forest, 16-2) MD 11-2

James Joplin (Grimsley, 37-4) won by decision over Gabe Baragona (Apex, 29-3) Dec 10-5

Kaleb Queen (South Caldwell, 44-4) won by decision over Richie Rizzuto (Leesville Road, 50-8) Dec 9-5

Noah Taylor (Lumberton, 25-1) won by decision over Kyle Sanders (South Mecklenburg, 27-7) Dec 4-0

120 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals

Aaron Wilkie (Holly Springs, 23-8) won by fall over Nigel Freeman (Ragsdale, 18-5) Fall 0:39

Isaac Toe (High Point Central, 46-3) won by major decision over Alec Montoya (Apex Friendship, 35-9) MD 16-5

Kaleb Williams (Apex, 32-1) won by decision over Nick Gillis (Davie, 46-7) Dec 11-4

Corbin Houdeshell (Lake Norman, 22-10) won by decision over Shane Chavis (Northwest Guilford, 42-6) Dec 9-2

126 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals

Toney McGee (McDowell, 55-0) won by tech fall over Strawn Wilson (High Point Central, 40-10) TF-1.5 4:48 (15-0)

Logan Maher (Middle Creek, 32-6) won by decision over Conner Johnson (Laney, 36-10) Dec 7-3

Ahmad Smith (Ragsdale, 48-8) won by tech fall over Jonah Muhammad (East Mecklenburg, 34-5) TF-1.5 2:36 (18-2)

Jaxon Maroney (Holly Springs, 22-0) won by decision over Jacob Linker (Mooresville, 35-17) Dec 5-2

132 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals

Isaac Shaw (Mooresville, 37-4) won by major decision over Andrew Doss (Corinth-Holders, 13-6) MD 17-3

Tyler Gregor (Hickory Ridge, 40-0) won by major decision over Yakemiean Johnson (Lumberton, 29-5) MD 13-5

William Deese (Purnell Swett, 35-4) won by major decision over Andrew Dickson (Porter Ridge, 43-14) MD 9-0

Joshua Lehr (Holly Springs, 27-0) won by decision over Raymond Nesbitt (Ragsdale, 46-8) Dec 7-3

138 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals

Nic Valdespino (Broughton, 43-4) won by decision over Dustin Eldridge (South View, 33-14) Dec 9-4

William Valade (Glenn, 38-11) won by forfeit over Christian Govan (Pine Forest, 36-15) For.

Cymek Shaw (Cary, 33-5) won by fall over Jacob Moore (Athens Drive, 20-4) Fall 1:13

Isaac Byers (Mooresville, 44-4) won by major decision over Marcus Mondragon (Laney, 41-12) MD 9-0

145 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals

Silas Shaw (Mooresville, 40-2) won by fall over Jacob Polansky (Leesville Road, 47-11) Fall 0:29

Andres Perez (West Forsyth, 38-11) won in sudden victory – 1 over Dawson Majette (Middle Creek, 31-9) SV-1 4-2

Nash Philbeck (Broughton, 44-1) won by major decision over Luke Kucko (Hough, 34-15) MD 11-0

Rommie McNeill (Purnell Swett, 37-3) won by fall over Finn Queen (Northwest Guilford, 36-12) Fall 1:37

152 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals

Daniel Duffy (Myers Park, 30-5) won by fall over Elijah Rudiak (Wakefield, 28-9) Fall 3:11

Chris Jones (Middle Creek, 36-8) won by decision over Preston Broadus (West Forsyth, 35-6) Dec 10-4

Jordan Norman (Mallard Creek, 41-14) won by decision over Brandon Jones (Leesville Road, 32-8) Dec 5-2

Daniel Peede (Pine Forest, 43-1) won by major decision over Isaac Tahirkheli (Ragsdale, 36-5) MD 11-0

160 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals

Alec Sampson (Hoggard, 29-0) won by decision over Michael Goins (Mooresville, 40-7) Dec 9-5

Wilbert Cruz (R.J. Reynolds, 30-1) won by decision over Jonathan Farfan (South Mecklenburg, 30-8) Dec 9-3

Christian Hite (Broughton, 42-2) won by decision over Jake Maroney (Holly Springs, 25-3) Dec 6-3

Harrison Sklar (Myers Park, 23-6) won by decision over Will Herbert (Pinecrest, 34-10) Dec 10-4

170 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals

Josh Gilliam (Mallard Creek, 48-4) won by fall over Hunter Strickland (Davie, 23-5) Fall 5:58

Kaleb Wright (Broughton, 37-6) won in tie breaker – 1 over Success Odoemena (Rocky River, 26-6) TB-1 4-2

Chris Garrison (Northwest Guilford, 42-1) won by fall over Cameron Carroll (Corinth-Holders, 30-14) Fall 0:37

Ryan Wolfram (Cary, 34-6) won by fall over Nate Lyon (Heritage, 46-9) Fall 3:50

182 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals

Nathan Dugan (Lake Norman, 44-2) won by tech fall over Nicholas Straight (Cary, 35-6) TF-1.5 2:06 (17-2)

Tyrese Byrd (South View, 35-4) won by decision over George Cooke (Northwest Guilford, 8-1) Dec 6-5

Holden Cypher (Millbrook, 47-7) won by fall over Marvin Rich (Mallard Creek, 34-9) Fall 2:00

Luke Roberson (Jack Britt, 31-3) won by fall over Joshua Patterson (High Point Central, 36-13) Fall 2:00

195 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals

Erick Martinez (Jack Britt, 27-9) won by decision over Bryson Hunter (Davie, 38-11) Dec 8-4

Cameron Blizard (Ragsdale, 44-4) won by decision over Edward Brock (Lumberton, 40-6) Dec 14-7

Jerell Belcher (South Central, 29-1) won by decision over Dontay Turner (Cary, 34-7) Dec 11-5

Eric Hudson (West Mecklenburg, 39-1) won by decision over Cael Willis (Laney, 30-5) Dec 6-3

220 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals

John Jimenez (Mooresville, 40-5) won by decision over Patrick Harding (West Forsyth, 18-4) Dec 11-6

Davin Vann (Cary, 22-3) won by decision over Larry Williams (Corinth-Holders, 33-4) Dec 5-4

Anthony Olmedo (Davie, 50-2) won by decision over Darrius Smith (Mallard Creek, 37-9) Dec 3-2

Jalen Brooks (Cardinal Gibbons, 34-0) won by fall over Travis Voelker (Wake Forest, 36-3) Fall 4:29

285 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals

Jordan Glover (Cary, 25-9) won by fall over Corey Moses (East Forsyth, 28-7) Fall 6:23

Dalton Haywood (Hickory Ridge, 36-4) won in tie breaker – 1 over Tray Regan (Lumberton, 41-9) TB-1 4-1

Jacob Flowers (New Bern, 49-11) won by fall over Tanner Kreitlow (Pinecrest, 31-10) Fall 2:32

Brandon Williams (Ragsdale, 40-6) won by fall over Travis Martinez (South View, 31-11) Fall 0:48