2018 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Championship Results – Consolation Quarterfinals
Greensboro Coliseum
February 16, 2018
106 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Tommy Capul (Marvin Ridge, 38-2) won by decision over Charlie Lee (Alexander Central, 35-9) Dec 9-2
Matthew Smith (West Brunswick, 28-9) won by major decision over Zack Brim (Southwestern Randolph, 38-9) MD 15-4
Nathan Meyers (Southern Alamance, 31-12) won by fall over Jaydon Desaulniers (Cleveland, 29-6) Fall 3:28
David Jacob (Rocky Mount, 41-9) won by fall over Nate Burrage (East Rowan, 40-13) Fall 0:53
113 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Graham Ormand (St. Stephens, 50-6) won by tech fall over Kyle Cunningham (Gray`s Creek, 33-7) TF-1.5 5:00 (17-2)
Corbin Dion (Enka, 54-3) won by decision over Garrett Johnson (Westover, 23-6) Dec 12-9
Kyle Randall (North Henderson, 32-14) won by decision over Nathan Bray (Topsail, 40-4) Dec 8-2
Clay Beach (Freedom, 50-5) won by decision over Tripp Collins (Piedmont, 47-14) Dec 4-0
120 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Nathan Huntley (Piedmont, 51-13) won in tie breaker – 1 over Josh Vega (Jesse Carson, 21-6) TB-1 3-2
Kylan Gilliand (T.C. Roberson, 35-14) won by decision over Max Benfield (Northern Guilford, 20-7) Dec 6-4
Rahsun Lawrence (Rocky Mount, 45-6) won by decision over Ethan Stroud (Ashbrook, 37-8) Dec 5-1
Ethan Rivenbark (Topsail, 33-11) won by decision over Gavin McKendrick (West Johnston, 34-8) Dec 5-4
126 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Joshua Feliz (North Henderson, 48-6) won by decision over Dayvion Downs (Kings Mountain, 46-17) Dec 6-2
McKray Mundy (Southern Alamance, 40-3) won by decision over Hugh Himan (T.C. Roberson, 36-13) Dec 6-0
Drew Sisk (J.H. Rose, 38-4) won by forfeit over DQ Participant (Southeast Guilford, 40-7) For.
Fred Lewis (Western Harnett, 31-3) won by major decision over Jason Padilla (Jacksonville, 31-3) MD 10-0
132 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Colby Funderburk (Piedmont, 45-7) won by decision over Keyonte Williams (Rocky Mount, 35-8) Dec 4-0
Dennis Taylor (Ashbrook, 43-6) won by decision over Paul Howard (Erwin, 28-10) Dec 2-1
Bailey Hawkins (Orange, 33-7) won by decision over Phifer Ozimek (J.H. Rose, 35-5) Dec 9-3
Jordan McKinney (Northwest Cabarrus, 46-10) won by decision over Rocco DeAngelo (Southern Alamance, 35-12) Dec 5-2
138 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Levi Anderson (Orange, 26-5) won by decision over Stephen Baynard (West Henderson, 21-5) Dec 6-4
Nicholas Vasquez (Jacksonville, 34-7) won by decision over Andrew Esterly (Gray`s Creek, 33-7) Dec 4-2
Eddie Brannock (St. Stephens, 44-6) won by forfeit over Nik Lord (Southwest Guilford, 19-3) For.
Nathan Buchanan (Central Cabarrus, 40-5) won by decision over Brandon Reisen (West Brunswick, 28-8) Dec 3-1
145 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Deondra James (Clayton, 25-5) won in the ultimate tie breaker over Aaron Bancroft (Fike, 49-5) UTB 3-3
Elijah Martin (Union Pines, 36-7) won by fall over Charlie Lowery (Crest, 43-6) Fall 2:59
Hunter Brown (Sun Valley, 47-6) won by major decision over Matt Coble (Piedmont, 49-11) MD 12-2
Andrew Grierson (Gray`s Creek, 24-5) won by decision over Austin Curry (Asheboro, 33-7) Dec 3-2
152 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Nick Jimenez (Person, 20-7) won by forfeit over Donald Cates (Northern Durham, 35-4) For.
Andrew Capul (Marvin Ridge, 42-3) won by decision over Morgan King (North Henderson, 27-10) Dec 9-2
Jared Barbour (Cape Fear, 39-11) won by decision over Jeremiah Daily (West Brunswick, 32-9) Dec 9-2
Josh Scott (Ben L. Smith, 38-3) won by decision over Jayden Jones (Clayton, 19-4) Dec 10-4
160 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Kameron Miller (Forestview, 42-3) won by decision over Sam Cox (Monroe, 38-14) Dec 8-3
Lincoln Smith (West Brunswick, 39-8) won by fall over Tyree King (McMichael, 25-3) Fall 0:54
Ivan Vergel (St. Stephens, 53-8) won by decision over Tyler Horton (Morehead, 35-10) Dec 7-4
Joshoua King (Northern Guilford, 25-3) won by decision over Avery Jenkins (Orange, 29-9) Dec 2-0
170 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Joel Kanagy (Sun Valley, 45-3) won by decision over Joey Saldana (Cape Fear, 26-8) Dec 9-4
Jashaun Boone (Havelock, 22-8) won by fall over Ferris Allen (Terry Sanford, 23-4) Fall 3:16
Brett Shreve (Southeast Guilford, 39-10) won by decision over Anton Nikulsin (Cox Mill, 37-18) Dec 7-6
Rory Aldridge (Northside-Jacksonville, 39-15) won by decision over Easton Griffin (West Caldwell, 54-7) Dec 8-1
182 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Ruther Oxce (Southwest Guilford, 38-6) won by tech fall over Chanden Morgan (Kings Mountain, 51-8) TF-1.5 5:00 (20-5)
Ben Austin (Piedmont, 35-13) won by major decision over Isaiah Proctor (Fike, 34-11) MD 12-4
Noah LaValle (Topsail, 36-4) won by fall over Zatay Lindensy (Southern Durham, 23-14) Fall 1:34
Dakota Metcalf (St. Stephens, 54-6) won by fall over Bryan Aragao (North Brunswick, 19-8) Fall 0:20
195 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
James Price (Piedmont, 45-4) won by decision over Matthew Catania (Mount Tabor, 27-8) Dec 3-0
Tevin Clark (Alexander Central, 28-11) won by decision over Jesus Raya (Southern Nash, 33-3) Dec 3-2
Trevon Hart (Westover, 29-4) won by decision over Brayan Guevara (Southeast Guilford, 26-11) Dec 9-8
Tavis Rhodes (Hillside, 26-7) won by decision over Max Wells (T.C. Roberson, 40-14) Dec 7-3
220 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Jake Wallace (Weddington, 45-14) won by fall over Trey Wilson (Enka, 42-10) Fall 1:29
Prince Bemah (Hunter Huss, 39-5) won by decision over Elijah Last (Sun Valley, 24-7) Dec 6-1
Chris Mathews (Cape Fear, 24-7) won by major decision over Marterion Howell (Alexander Central, 16-5) MD 11-2
Patrick Peterson (Swansboro, 34-2) won by decision over Dillan McIntosh (Western Harnett, 30-8) Dec 5-0
285 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
John Oxce (Southwest Guilford, 40-8) won by fall over Tyric Swennie (Northern Durham, 31-9) Fall 1:52
Javon Robinson (Monroe, 43-6) won by forfeit over DQ Participant (Concord, 29-4) For.
Johnathan King (Southeast Guilford, 26-9) won by fall over Brandon Vaught (South Brunswick, 20-8) Fall 2:39
Luis Oropesa (Piedmont, 52-7) won by decision over Daylen Alston (Orange, 35-5) Dec 3-1
