2018 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Championship Results – Consolation First Round

2018 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Championship

Greensboro Coliseum

February 16, 2018

106 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Charlie Lee (Alexander Central, 35-8) won by decision over Tanner Glock (Sun Valley, 36-19) Dec 12-5

Matthew Smith (West Brunswick, 27-9) won by fall over Lazaro Vazquez (North Henderson, 31-13) Fall 3:44

Jaydon Desaulniers (Cleveland, 29-5) won by decision over Dillon Blackwell (West Henderson, 30-19) Dec 9-2

Nate Burrage (East Rowan, 40-12) won by decision over Pierre Young (Terry Sanford, 23-9) Dec 6-0

113 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Kyle Cunningham (Gray`s Creek, 33-6) won by decision over Sam Johnson (West Carteret, 38-15) Dec 8-3

Garrett Johnson (Westover, 23-5) won by fall over Devin Maldonado (C.B. Aycock, 37-10) Fall 4:28

Nathan Bray (Topsail, 40-3) won by decision over Logan Bates (Person, 26-11) Dec 8-2

Tripp Collins (Piedmont, 47-13) won by decision over Nate Mayfield (West Johnston, 25-10) Dec 8-7

120 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Nathan Huntley (Piedmont, 50-13) won by forfeit over Tre Sousa (Gray`s Creek, 29-7) For.

Kylan Gilliand (T.C. Roberson, 34-14) won by decision over William Allen (Union Pines, 25-18) Dec 3-0

Ethan Stroud (Ashbrook, 37-7) won by decision over Zin Maung (Chapel Hill, 16-15) Dec 7-0

Ethan Rivenbark (Topsail, 32-11) won by decision over Aden Smith (Forestview, 32-10) Dec 5-0

126 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Dayvion Downs (Kings Mountain, 46-16) won by decision over Grant Kahlenberg (Cuthbertson, 31-11) Dec 3-1

Hugh Himan (T.C. Roberson, 36-12) won by fall over Savion Law (North Brunswick, 19-10) Fall 1:52

Drew Sisk (J.H. Rose, 37-4) won by fall over Zack Ford (North Iredell, 25-13) Fall 3:37

Fred Lewis (Western Harnett, 30-3) won by fall over Tyler Kent (West Carteret, 43-13) Fall 3:29

132 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Colby Funderburk (Piedmont, 44-7) won by fall over Ryan Schroer (West Johnston, 24-12) Fall 4:04

Paul Howard (Erwin, 28-9) won by decision over Matthew Bivens (Eastern Guilford, 32-6) Dec 4-3

Bailey Hawkins (Orange, 32-7) won by fall over Jakob Burkett (Swansboro, 28-10) Fall 4:50

Jordan McKinney (Northwest Cabarrus, 45-10) won by major decision over Tyler Morgan (A.C. Reynolds, 34-7) MD 13-1

138 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Levi Anderson (Orange, 25-5) won by decision over Jonathan Dalton (North Henderson, 33-13) Dec 4-2

Andrew Esterly (Gray`s Creek, 33-6) won by decision over Devin Bumgarner (West Caldwell, 33-10) Dec 9-4

Eddie Brannock (St. Stephens, 43-6) won by forfeit over Andrew Dawson (Eastern Alamance, 23-10) For.

Nathan Buchanan (Central Cabarrus, 39-5) won by decision over Linton Holmes (Fike, 46-9) Dec 5-3

145 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Aaron Bancroft (Fike, 49-4) won by tech fall over Desmond Hope (Hunter Huss, 40-12) TF-1.5 4:35 (17-2)

Charlie Lowery (Crest, 43-5) won by fall over Shane Smith (West Brunswick, 19-9) Fall 2:59

Matt Coble (Piedmont, 49-10) won by fall over Freddy Guardiola (West Caldwell, 43-12) Fall 6:30

Austin Curry (Asheboro, 33-6) won by decision over Reuben Dunbar (Northern Durham, 33-9) Dec 3-2

152 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Nick Jimenez (Person, 19-7) won in sudden victory – 1 over Chandler Spencer (Cleveland, 35-9) SV-1 9-7

Morgan King (North Henderson, 27-9) won by decision over Stephen Deutsch (East Rowan, 36-10) Dec 6-1

Jeremiah Daily (West Brunswick, 32-8) won by major decision over Aiden Kent (Western Harnett, 26-11) MD 14-2

Jayden Jones (Clayton, 19-3) won by decision over Jordan Isenhour (Morehead, 22-10) Dec 5-3

160 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Sam Cox (Monroe, 38-13) won by decision over Zachary Lejnar (Cleveland, 40-3) Dec 10-5

Tyree King (McMichael, 25-2) won by decision over JC Fairchild (Franklinton, 34-7) Dec 12-6

Tyler Horton (Morehead, 35-9) won by fall over Xavier Hamilton (Gray`s Creek, 13-13) Fall 2:58

Joshoua King (Northern Guilford, 24-3) won by decision over Jake Reynolds (West Carteret, 33-23) Dec 5-0

170 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Joey Saldana (Cape Fear, 26-7) won by decision over Thomas Larison (Cuthbertson, 35-10) Dec 7-0

Jashaun Boone (Havelock, 21-8) won by fall over Dawson Sipes (North Iredell, 42-3) Fall 2:56

Anton Nikulsin (Cox Mill, 37-17) won by decision over Jordan Bolling (St. Stephens, 44-17) Dec 3-2

Rory Aldridge (Northside-Jacksonville, 38-15) won by decision over Caleb Kimpler (Union Pines, 38-14) Dec 3-0

182 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Ruther Oxce (Southwest Guilford, 37-6) won by fall over Zachary Coble (Southern Nash, 36-12) Fall 2:40

Ben Austin (Piedmont, 34-13) won by forfeit over John (JC) Ciaramella (Marvin Ridge, 38-4) For.

Zatay Lindensy (Southern Durham, 23-13) won by forfeit over Elijah Ballew (Enka, 45-6) For.

Bryan Aragao (North Brunswick, 19-7) won by decision over Mason Ingram (A.L. Brown, 36-11) Dec 7-3

195 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Matthew Catania (Mount Tabor, 27-7) won by fall over Jayleen Bullock (Fike, 20-13) Fall 2:28

Tevin Clark (Alexander Central, 27-11) won by fall over Nathan Erickson (Cleveland, 32-12) Fall 2:19

Brayan Guevara (Southeast Guilford, 26-10) won by fall over Baiden Suddarth (West Rowan, 25-11) Fall 4:11

Max Wells (T.C. Roberson, 40-13) won by fall over Alexander Choma (West Johnston, 22-16) Fall 0:25

220 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Trey Wilson (Enka) 42-9 won by decision over Jacob Barlow (Northern Guilford) 26-13 (Dec 3-1)

Prince Bemah (Hunter Huss) 38-5 won by fall over Michael Rogers (Franklinton) 35-6 (Fall 4:31)

Marterion Howell (Alexander Central) 16-4 won by fall over Tanner Klutey (Hunt) 13-3 (Fall 4:07)

DILLAN MCINTOSH (Western Harnett) 30-7 won by fall over Eyan Thomas (South Brunswick) 25-10 (Fall 4:35)

285 Lbs. Consolation First Round

Tyric Swennie (Northern Durham, 31-8) won by decision over Saulo Rodriguez (Fike, 33-25) Dec 7-4

Javon Robinson (Monroe, 42-6) won by fall over Jason Shuford (Statesville, 19-10) Fall 1:00

Johnathan King (Southeast Guilford, 25-9) won by fall over Hunter Westerberg (Swansboro, 25-6) Fall 1:20

Daylen Alston (Orange, 35-4) won by fall over JaNathan Coward (Cleveland, 22-6) Fall 0:37