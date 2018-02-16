2018 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Championship Results – Consolation First Round
2018 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Championship
Greensboro Coliseum
February 16, 2018
106 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Charlie Lee (Alexander Central, 35-8) won by decision over Tanner Glock (Sun Valley, 36-19) Dec 12-5
Matthew Smith (West Brunswick, 27-9) won by fall over Lazaro Vazquez (North Henderson, 31-13) Fall 3:44
Jaydon Desaulniers (Cleveland, 29-5) won by decision over Dillon Blackwell (West Henderson, 30-19) Dec 9-2
Nate Burrage (East Rowan, 40-12) won by decision over Pierre Young (Terry Sanford, 23-9) Dec 6-0
113 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Kyle Cunningham (Gray`s Creek, 33-6) won by decision over Sam Johnson (West Carteret, 38-15) Dec 8-3
Garrett Johnson (Westover, 23-5) won by fall over Devin Maldonado (C.B. Aycock, 37-10) Fall 4:28
Nathan Bray (Topsail, 40-3) won by decision over Logan Bates (Person, 26-11) Dec 8-2
Tripp Collins (Piedmont, 47-13) won by decision over Nate Mayfield (West Johnston, 25-10) Dec 8-7
120 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Nathan Huntley (Piedmont, 50-13) won by forfeit over Tre Sousa (Gray`s Creek, 29-7) For.
Kylan Gilliand (T.C. Roberson, 34-14) won by decision over William Allen (Union Pines, 25-18) Dec 3-0
Ethan Stroud (Ashbrook, 37-7) won by decision over Zin Maung (Chapel Hill, 16-15) Dec 7-0
Ethan Rivenbark (Topsail, 32-11) won by decision over Aden Smith (Forestview, 32-10) Dec 5-0
126 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Dayvion Downs (Kings Mountain, 46-16) won by decision over Grant Kahlenberg (Cuthbertson, 31-11) Dec 3-1
Hugh Himan (T.C. Roberson, 36-12) won by fall over Savion Law (North Brunswick, 19-10) Fall 1:52
Drew Sisk (J.H. Rose, 37-4) won by fall over Zack Ford (North Iredell, 25-13) Fall 3:37
Fred Lewis (Western Harnett, 30-3) won by fall over Tyler Kent (West Carteret, 43-13) Fall 3:29
132 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Colby Funderburk (Piedmont, 44-7) won by fall over Ryan Schroer (West Johnston, 24-12) Fall 4:04
Paul Howard (Erwin, 28-9) won by decision over Matthew Bivens (Eastern Guilford, 32-6) Dec 4-3
Bailey Hawkins (Orange, 32-7) won by fall over Jakob Burkett (Swansboro, 28-10) Fall 4:50
Jordan McKinney (Northwest Cabarrus, 45-10) won by major decision over Tyler Morgan (A.C. Reynolds, 34-7) MD 13-1
138 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Levi Anderson (Orange, 25-5) won by decision over Jonathan Dalton (North Henderson, 33-13) Dec 4-2
Andrew Esterly (Gray`s Creek, 33-6) won by decision over Devin Bumgarner (West Caldwell, 33-10) Dec 9-4
Eddie Brannock (St. Stephens, 43-6) won by forfeit over Andrew Dawson (Eastern Alamance, 23-10) For.
Nathan Buchanan (Central Cabarrus, 39-5) won by decision over Linton Holmes (Fike, 46-9) Dec 5-3
145 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Aaron Bancroft (Fike, 49-4) won by tech fall over Desmond Hope (Hunter Huss, 40-12) TF-1.5 4:35 (17-2)
Charlie Lowery (Crest, 43-5) won by fall over Shane Smith (West Brunswick, 19-9) Fall 2:59
Matt Coble (Piedmont, 49-10) won by fall over Freddy Guardiola (West Caldwell, 43-12) Fall 6:30
Austin Curry (Asheboro, 33-6) won by decision over Reuben Dunbar (Northern Durham, 33-9) Dec 3-2
152 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Nick Jimenez (Person, 19-7) won in sudden victory – 1 over Chandler Spencer (Cleveland, 35-9) SV-1 9-7
Morgan King (North Henderson, 27-9) won by decision over Stephen Deutsch (East Rowan, 36-10) Dec 6-1
Jeremiah Daily (West Brunswick, 32-8) won by major decision over Aiden Kent (Western Harnett, 26-11) MD 14-2
Jayden Jones (Clayton, 19-3) won by decision over Jordan Isenhour (Morehead, 22-10) Dec 5-3
160 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Sam Cox (Monroe, 38-13) won by decision over Zachary Lejnar (Cleveland, 40-3) Dec 10-5
Tyree King (McMichael, 25-2) won by decision over JC Fairchild (Franklinton, 34-7) Dec 12-6
Tyler Horton (Morehead, 35-9) won by fall over Xavier Hamilton (Gray`s Creek, 13-13) Fall 2:58
Joshoua King (Northern Guilford, 24-3) won by decision over Jake Reynolds (West Carteret, 33-23) Dec 5-0
170 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Joey Saldana (Cape Fear, 26-7) won by decision over Thomas Larison (Cuthbertson, 35-10) Dec 7-0
Jashaun Boone (Havelock, 21-8) won by fall over Dawson Sipes (North Iredell, 42-3) Fall 2:56
Anton Nikulsin (Cox Mill, 37-17) won by decision over Jordan Bolling (St. Stephens, 44-17) Dec 3-2
Rory Aldridge (Northside-Jacksonville, 38-15) won by decision over Caleb Kimpler (Union Pines, 38-14) Dec 3-0
182 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Ruther Oxce (Southwest Guilford, 37-6) won by fall over Zachary Coble (Southern Nash, 36-12) Fall 2:40
Ben Austin (Piedmont, 34-13) won by forfeit over John (JC) Ciaramella (Marvin Ridge, 38-4) For.
Zatay Lindensy (Southern Durham, 23-13) won by forfeit over Elijah Ballew (Enka, 45-6) For.
Bryan Aragao (North Brunswick, 19-7) won by decision over Mason Ingram (A.L. Brown, 36-11) Dec 7-3
195 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Matthew Catania (Mount Tabor, 27-7) won by fall over Jayleen Bullock (Fike, 20-13) Fall 2:28
Tevin Clark (Alexander Central, 27-11) won by fall over Nathan Erickson (Cleveland, 32-12) Fall 2:19
Brayan Guevara (Southeast Guilford, 26-10) won by fall over Baiden Suddarth (West Rowan, 25-11) Fall 4:11
Max Wells (T.C. Roberson, 40-13) won by fall over Alexander Choma (West Johnston, 22-16) Fall 0:25
220 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Trey Wilson (Enka) 42-9 won by decision over Jacob Barlow (Northern Guilford) 26-13 (Dec 3-1)
Prince Bemah (Hunter Huss) 38-5 won by fall over Michael Rogers (Franklinton) 35-6 (Fall 4:31)
Marterion Howell (Alexander Central) 16-4 won by fall over Tanner Klutey (Hunt) 13-3 (Fall 4:07)
DILLAN MCINTOSH (Western Harnett) 30-7 won by fall over Eyan Thomas (South Brunswick) 25-10 (Fall 4:35)
285 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Tyric Swennie (Northern Durham, 31-8) won by decision over Saulo Rodriguez (Fike, 33-25) Dec 7-4
Javon Robinson (Monroe, 42-6) won by fall over Jason Shuford (Statesville, 19-10) Fall 1:00
Johnathan King (Southeast Guilford, 25-9) won by fall over Hunter Westerberg (Swansboro, 25-6) Fall 1:20
Daylen Alston (Orange, 35-4) won by fall over JaNathan Coward (Cleveland, 22-6) Fall 0:37
