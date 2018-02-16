2018 NCHSAA 3A Individual Wrestling Championship Results – Championship Quarterfinals
Greensboro Coliseum
February 16, 2018
106 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals
Elan Mitchell (Southeast Guilford, 35-5) won by decision over David Jacob (Rocky Mount, 40-9) Dec 15-8
Bailey Wicker (Piedmont, 42-11) won by fall over Nathan Meyers (Southern Alamance, 30-12) Fall 2:24
Gerald Mills (Northern Durham, 32-5) won by fall over Zack Brim (Southwestern Randolph, 38-8) Fall 2:44
Noah Johns (Clayton, 39-9) won by injury default over Tommy Capul (Marvin Ridge, 37-2) Inj. 5:25
113 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals
Jalen White (Southern Guilford, 19-2) won by decision over Clay Beach (Freedom, 49-5) Dec 6-1
Caedyn Fitch (Jay M. Robinson, 40-2) won by decision over Kyle Randall (North Henderson, 31-14) Dec 7-2
Andrew Chu (Southwest Guilford, 45-2) won by decision over Corbin Dion (Enka, 53-3) Dec 8-3
Josh Wilson (Southeast Guilford, 32-3) won by decision over Graham Ormand (St. Stephens, 49-6) Dec 7-6
120 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals
Josh Blatt (North Henderson, 46-3) won by fall over Gavin McKendrick (West Johnston, 34-7) Fall 1:21
Caleb Smith (Southwest Guilford, 44-2) won by decision over Rahsun Lawrence (Rocky Mount, 44-6) Dec 5-0
Hunter Campbell (North Brunswick, 31-2) won by fall over Max Benfield (Northern Guilford, 20-6) Fall 3:26
Carson Smith (Southeast Guilford, 40-3) won by fall over Josh Vega (Jesse Carson, 21-5) Fall 4:52
126 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals
Triston Chapman (Cape Fear, 42-10) won by decision over Jason Padilla (Jacksonville, 31-2) Dec 1-0
Heath Gonyer (Northern Guilford, 32-1) won by decision over . DQ Participant (Southeast Guilford, 40-6) Dec 6-4
Angelo Gilvary (Piedmont, 29-1) won by decision over McKray Mundy (Southern Alamance, 39-3) Dec 9-3
Deven Snyder (Southwest Guilford, 45-6) won by decision over Joshua Feliz (North Henderson, 47-6) Dec 7-6
132 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals
Blake Baker (St. Stephens, 57-2) won by decision over Rocco DeAngelo (Southern Alamance, 35-11) Dec 15-8
Ethan Workman (Central Cabarrus, 35-6) won by fall over Phifer Ozimek (J.H. Rose, 35-4) Fall 5:12
Ethan King (Northern Guilford, 30-3) won by decision over Dennis Taylor (Ashbrook, 42-6) Dec 8-2
Dallas Wilson (Cape Fear, 43-3) won by major decision over Keyonte Williams (Rocky Mount, 35-7) MD 8-0
138 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals
Travon Clark (Monroe, 49-9) won by decision over Brandon Reisen (West Brunswick, 28-7) Dec 4-3
Tony Locke (Northside-Jacksonville, 48-2) won by decision over Nik Lord (Southwest Guilford, 19-2) Dec 10-3
Mason Fisher (Piedmont, 48-10) won by decision over Nicholas Vasquez (Jacksonville, 33-7) Dec 7-6
Hai Siu (Northern Durham, 41-2) won by major decision over Stephen Baynard (West Henderson, 21-4) MD 12-2
145 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals
Logan Howell (Morehead, 28-2) won by decision over Andrew Grierson (Gray`s Creek, 23-5) Dec 5-3
Brooks Hunt (Southeast Guilford, 38-7) won in tie breaker – 1 over Hunter Brown (Sun Valley, 46-6) TB-1 3-1
Zain Tittle (South Brunswick, 40-2) won by decision over Elijah Martin (Union Pines, 35-7) Dec 4-2
Spencer Leonhardt (Freedom, 55-1) won by major decision over Deondra James (Clayton, 24-5) MD 15-4
152 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals
Phil Daub (Enka, 57-0) won by tech fall over Josh Scott (Ben L. Smith, 37-3) TF-1.5 3:23 (19-4)
Krystian Kinsey (Havelock, 50-3) won by major decision over Jared Barbour (Cape Fear, 38-11) MD 12-2
Matt Price (Piedmont, 39-2) won by major decision over Andrew Capul (Marvin Ridge, 41-3) MD 11-3
Quenten Zanders (Crest, 36-3) won by decision over Donald Cates (Northern Durham, 35-3) Dec 5-1
160 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals
Paul Searcy (North Henderson, 50-0) won by decision over Avery Jenkins (Orange, 29-8) Dec 5-4
Alex Faison (Union Pines, 46-3) won by tech fall over Ivan Vergel (St. Stephens, 52-8) TF-1.5 5:53 (19-4)
Ethan Lewis (Alexander Central, 37-6) won by decision over Lincoln Smith (West Brunswick, 38-8) Dec 6-3
Michael Vernagallo (Cape Fear, 41-0) won by fall over Kameron Miller (Forestview, 41-3) Fall 2:15
170 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals
Jacary Bethel (West Brunswick, 37-0) won by major decision over Easton Griffin (West Caldwell, 54-6) MD 13-4
Steven Washburn (Rockingham County, 23-1) won by fall over Brett Shreve (Southeast Guilford, 38-10) Fall 3:22
Darnel Brooks (North Brunswick, 30-3) won by fall over Ferris Allen (Terry Sanford, 23-3) Fall 5:32
Anthony Johnson (North Henderson, 45-5) won by decision over Joel Kanagy (Sun Valley, 44-3) Dec 10-8
182 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals
Finley Allen (Terry Sanford, 31-3) won by tech fall over Dakota Metcalf (St. Stephens, 53-6) TF-1.5 4:25 (15-0)
Colin Davis (Cedar Ridge, 20-3) won by decision over Noah LaValle (Topsail, 35-4) Dec 10-3
Chase Hamlin (Northwest Cabarrus, 47-5) won by tech fall over Isaiah Proctor (Fike, 34-10) TF-1.5 4:46 (15-0)
Josiah Ramirez (Orange, 35-1) won by fall over Chanden Morgan (Kings Mountain, 51-7) Fall 5:18
195 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals
Salvador Gilvaja (St. Stephens, 58-0) won by fall over Tavis Rhodes (Hillside, 25-7) Fall 3:14
Tyrie Houghton (Weddington, 57-0) won by fall over Trevon Hart (Westover, 28-4) Fall 1:47
Kaleb Hendren (Hunter Huss, 43-6) won by decision over Jesus Raya (Southern Nash, 33-2) Dec 5-4
Braden Homsey (Orange, 35-0) won by major decision over James Price (Piedmont, 44-4) MD 13-4
220 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals
Ray Dixon (Douglas Byrd, 38-2) won by decision over Patrick Peterson (Swansboro, 33-2) Dec 3-2
Michael Smith (Asheboro, 46-1) won by decision over Chris Mathews (Cape Fear, 23-7) Dec 4-2
Levi West (Southeast Guilford, 28-4) won by fall over Elijah Last (Sun Valley, 24-6) Fall 3:39
Nick Hampton (North Iredell, 44-1) won by fall over Jake Wallace (Weddington, 44-14) Fall 5:24
285 Lbs. Championship Quarterfinals
Antwon McClee (Ashbrook, 43-3) won by fall over Luis Oropesa (Piedmont, 51-7) Fall 1:34
Josh Jones (Cape Fear, 40-2) won by fall over Brandon Vaught (South Brunswick, 20-7) Fall 3:42
Isaac Chapman (Alexander Central, 29-10) won in sudden victory – 1 over Isaac Cochran (Concord, 29-3) SV-1 3-1
James Boyd (Freedom, 55-3) won by decision over John Oxce (Southwest Guilford, 39-8) Dec 7-6
