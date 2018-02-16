2018 NCHSAA 2A Individual Wrestling Championship Results – Consolation Quarterfinals
2018 NCHSAA 2A Individual Wrestling Championship – Consolation Quarterfinals
Greensboro Coliseum
February 16, 2018
106 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Hayden Caldwell (Wheatmore, 45-11) won by decision over Eli Thomas (Forbush, 38-7) Dec 3-0
Landon Stocks (Ayden-Grifton, 43-8) won by decision over Langston Hoffman (West Lincoln, 19-9) Dec 5-2
Victor Lamberth (West Iredell, 42-8) won in the ultimate tie breaker over Elijah Boyd (Reidsville, 29-12) UTB 6-4
Zack Lewis (R-S Central, 40-8) won by decision over Keagan Bolman (Dixon, 38-13) Dec 4-0
113 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Parker Howell (Bunker Hill, 46-9) won by decision over Noah Roseberry (Central Davidson, 22-11) Dec 7-2
Antonio Cox (Ayden-Grifton, 38-9) won by decision over Carlos Barajas (North Pitt, 38-13) Dec 6-4
Grant Haney (Central Academy, 35-6) won by decision over Aidan Hiotte (West Stanly, 41-8) Dec 3-1
Jacob Wright (Bartlett Yancey, 23-7) won by fall over Aaron Ortega-Perez (Trinity, 18-12) Fall 0:54
120 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Louis Mehaffey (Pisgah, 36-21) won by fall over Scott Marazoff (Northeastern, 27-17) Fall 3:46
Jake Dodson (Central Academy, 33-5) won by major decision over Eric Sanchez (Central Davidson, 30-11) MD 12-2
Victor Monnet (Carrboro, 29-7) won by fall over Alex Nguyen (First Flight, 35-8) Fall 2:31
Jakel Lawrence (Bunn, 29-6) won by major decision over Cayman Carpenter (Bunker Hill, 43-8) MD 10-1
126 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Korbin McNeil (West Stanly, 40-15) won by decision over Andrew Holden (North Lincoln, 32-10) Dec 7-1
Preston Scarborough (Central Academy, 43-6) won by decision over Enrique Ramos (Hibriten, 24-14) Dec 7-1
Devin Gerena (Dixon, 43-13) won by fall over Jayden Kimsey (Newton-Conover, 39-10) Fall 2:46
Avery Roberson (R-S Central, 33-8) won by major decision over Christian Arrowood (Chase, 38-11) MD 15-2
132 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Jahbreeze Medina-Mack (Southwest Onslow, 21-7) won by decision over Timmy Boyd (Salisbury, 41-9) Dec 5-4
Troy Coleman (West Iredell, 37-11) won by decision over Eric Clark (Farmville Central, 38-12) Dec 10-8
Josh Riggs (Fred T. Foard, 37-11) won by major decision over Zeb Patton (Patton, 49-6) MD 12-3
Javiaughn Basnight (Pasquotank County, 41-3) won by major decision over Dalton Miller (Mount Pleasant, 45-7) MD 12-4
138 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Paul Fisher (Bunker Hill, 44-12) won by decision over Colton Sullivan (Croatan, 25-17) Dec 4-2
Nicholas Encarnacion (West Davidson, 39-2) won by decision over Corbin Allen (South Point, 31-13) Dec 8-3
Henry Jennings (Washington, 42-10) won by decision over Ben Nichols (NCSSM, 17-4) Dec 5-2
Nick Kaufmann (Fred T. Foard, 40-4) won by decision over Joey Marker (Dixon, 43-10) Dec 7-0
145 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Cain Steiner (Randleman, 20-5) won by decision over Thomas Taylor (Chase, 43-7) Dec 8-4
Colby Teague (Bandys, 39-6) won by fall over Austin Ingram (West Craven, 33-6) Fall 0:38
Hunter Sforza (West Davidson, 39-3) won by decision over Kalin Mabe (Ledford, 43-9) Dec 3-0
Justin Jolin (Croatan, 33-7) won in sudden victory – 1 over Reid Walker (North Surry, 43-7) SV-1 4-2
152 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Keyon Ellis (East Montgomery, 41-6) won by decision over Sean O`Connell (Croatan, 28-13) Dec 7-3
Patrick King (Beddingfield, 20-4) won by tech fall over Andy Houston (Smoky Mountain, 43-7) TF-1.5 5:00 (16-1)
Jamon Glover (Northern Vance, 29-7) won in sudden victory – 1 over Cameron Reynolds (West Wilkes, 33-10) SV-1 6-4
Tyler Proffitt (Southwest Onslow, 27-2) won by decision over Austin Reece (Mount Pleasant, 34-13) Dec 4-2
160 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Liam Harris (R-S Central, 39-9) won by decision over Che Armstrong (Durham School Of The Arts, 24-10) Dec 12-7
Achee Hoskins (Anson County, 30-5) won by decision over Hunter Lloyd (Fred T. Foard, 25-4) Dec 2-1
Mason Venable (Ledford, 35-18) won by decision over Garrett McManus (Mount Pleasant, 35-16) Dec 4-2
Abraham Vargas-Perez (Lexington, 36-6) won by fall over Tyler Wargo (Richlands, 47-10) Fall 5:00
170 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Ajani Murdaugh-Wright (Carrboro, 26-5) won by decision over Sammy McMillian (North Surry, 29-7) Dec 9-4
Malik Perkins (Farmville Central, 46-1) won by decision over John Pickford (Brevard, 27-9) Dec 4-3
Garrett Icard (Bunker Hill, 38-13) won by decision over Morgan York (Eastern Randolph, 25-7) Dec 6-0
Garrett Overbay (Mount Pleasant, 36-7) won by fall over Graham Mabey (Ledford, 36-11) Fall 3:38
182 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Forrest Antwine (Surry Central, 40-5) won by decision over Gabriel Guess (Bunker Hill, 41-13) Dec 8-7
Pierre Hakizimana (Wheatmore, 24-6) won by fall over Douglas Patino (J.F. Webb, 16-4) Fall 4:11
Jonathan Si Hilton (North Lincoln, 40-3) won by decision over Devin McCorkle (Bandys, 32-13) Dec 3-2
Jacob Jenkins (Chase, 26-8) won by decision over Andrew Edens (Dixon, 34-15) Dec 5-0
195 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Caleb McGee (East Davidson, 29-7) won by fall over Bryson Farrington (Cummings, 22-6) Fall 2:49
Alex Martinez (Wilkes Central, 31-12) won by fall over Tripp Berry (Patton, 38-9) Fall 0:44
Ivan Zalaya (Clinton, 24-3) won by fall over Tyger Hall (Croatan, 15-3) Fall 0:59
Kevion Chunn (Salisbury, 42-9) won in sudden victory – 1 over Muhammad Dolley (South Rowan, 18-10) SV-1 3-7
220 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Noah Berryman (Mount Pleasant, 26-3) won by decision over Casey Bolick (Bunker Hill, 32-20) Dec 6-5
Jason Wescott (Fred T. Foard, 36-9) won by major decision over Kavon Aytch-Cuttino (Ayden-Grifton, 31-8) MD 13-4
Jacobie Lewis (Carrboro, 24-8) won by fall over Grayson Cannon (East Lincoln, 36-5) Fall 4:31
Devin Daugherty (Wheatmore, 31-13) won by fall over Harley Scronce (West Lincoln, 26-21) Fall 3:54
285 Lbs. Consolation Quarterfinals
Terran Brown (Pisgah, 46-1) won by fall over Aaron Wyatt Painter (North Lincoln, 23-16) Fall 4:26
Antonio Lawrence (Roanoke Rapids, 20-7) won by fall over Harry Locklear (St. Pauls, 25-7) Fall 1:59
Dustin Barnhardt (Mount Pleasant, 38-5) won by fall over Brock Steele (West Lincoln, 32-12) Fall 1:15
Spencer Williams (Chase, 39-10) won by decision over Aaron Bittle (East Gaston, 29-11) Dec 2-1
