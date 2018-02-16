2018 NCHSAA 2A Individual Wrestling Championship Results – Consolation First Round
2018 NCHSAA 2A Individual Wrestling Championship
Greensboro Coliseum
February 16, 2018
106 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Eli Thomas (Forbush, 38-6) won by injury default over Jonathan Hampton (Ledford, 29-19) Inj. 1:43
Langston Hoffman (West Lincoln, 19-8) won in sudden victory – 1 over Max Buglisli (Croatan, 23-19) SV-1 4-2
Victor Lamberth (West Iredell, 41-8) won by fall over Jason Alvarado (Thomasville, 20-17) Fall 4:16
Zack Lewis (R-S Central, 39-8) won by major decision over Eddie Leon (South Lenoir, 36-13) MD 10-2
113 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Noah Roseberry (Central Davidson, 22-10) won by decision over Arturo Castillejos (East Burke, 34-17) Dec 4-0
Antonio Cox (Ayden-Grifton, 37-9) won by fall over Macfarland Landon (Ledford, 15-12) Fall 1:18
Grant Haney (Central Academy, 34-6) won by decision over Zachary Morrow (Madison, 30-8) Dec 8-3
Aaron Ortega-Perez (Trinity, 18-11) won by forfeit over Matthew Garrett (Farmville Central, 36-6) For.
120 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Scott Marazoff (Northeastern, 27-16) won by fall over Ryan Greenblatt (NCSSM, 21-7) Fall 4:22
Eric Sanchez (Central Davidson, 30-10) won by forfeit over Corey Smith (Dixon, 47-5) For.
Alex Nguyen (First Flight, 35-7) won by fall over Landon Pendry (Ledford, 27-10) Fall 4:51
Jakel Lawrence (Bunn, 28-6) won by decision over Thomas Conrad (North Davidson, 27-10) Dec 9-2
126 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Andrew Holden (North Lincoln, 32-9) won by decision over Mikale McClendon (Anson County, 18-12) Dec 11-8
Enrique Ramos (Hibriten, 24-13) won by decision over Tyler Hendley (East Davidson, 23-10) Dec 9-3
Jayden Kimsey (Newton-Conover, 39-9) won by fall over Hunter Wood (NCSSM, 22-8) Fall 0:40
Christian Arrowood (Chase, 38-10) won by decision over Cael Ellenberger (Ledford, 28-14) Dec 9-5
132 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Timmy Boyd (Salisbury, 41-8) won by fall over Christian Garcia (Eastern Randolph, 22-5) Fall 4:45
Eric Clark (Farmville Central, 38-11) won by fall over Cody Williams (Reidsville, 28-9) Fall 3:23
Josh Riggs (Fred T. Foard, 36-11) won by fall over Clay Sanders (Croatan, 22-10) Fall 2:56
Dalton Miller (Mount Pleasant, 45-6) won by fall over Gage Peters (South Granville, 25-7) Fall 3:24
138 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Colton Sullivan (Croatan, 25-16) won by decision over Jermell Brockington (Trinity, 29-16) Dec 6-2
Corbin Allen (South Point, 31-12) won by fall over Nick Hartley (Wilkes Central, 20-15) Fall 2:28
Henry Jennings (Washington, 41-10) won by forfeit over Jesse Tymas (Durham School Of The Arts, 17-16) For.
Joey Marker (Dixon, 43-9) won by decision over Isaac Shelley (Ledford, 31-12) Dec 3-2
145 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Cain Steiner (Randleman, 19-5) won by fall over Tanner Gilmore (Mount Pleasant, 25-15) Fall 1:30
Austin Ingram (West Craven, 33-5) won by major decision over Taylor Thorn (East Rutherford, 31-13) MD 14-4
Kalin Mabe (Ledford, 43-8) won by decision over Chandler Winebarger (Pisgah, 42-13) Dec 11-9
Reid Walker (North Surry, 43-6) won by forfeit over Thong Tran (Pasquotank County, 32-8) For.
152 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Keyon Ellis (East Montgomery, 40-6) won by decision over Austin Cooney (Central Davidson, 39-10) Dec 8-1
Andy Houston (Smoky Mountain, 43-6) won by tech fall over Anthony Roman (Richlands, 39-12) TF-1.5 3:56 (15-0)
Cameron Reynolds (West Wilkes, 33-9) won by tech fall over Nkosi Barnes (Lexington, 34-10) TF-1.5 5:00 (17-2)
Austin Reece (Mount Pleasant, 34-12) won by decision over Javonte McClendon (Anson County, 24-11) Dec 5-2
160 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Che Armstrong (Durham School Of The Arts, 24-9) won by fall over Jaylyn Goins (Southwest Edgecombe, 17-9) Fall 3:59
Achee Hoskins (Anson County, 29-5) won by decision over Elijah Bradshaw (East Burke, 27-18) Dec 7-4
Mason Venable (Ledford, 34-18) won by forfeit over Rushawn Perkins (Farmville Central, 23-9) For.
Tyler Wargo (Richlands, 47-9) won by fall over Trevor Carter (Central Davidson, 26-21) Fall 0:53
170 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Sammy McMillian (North Surry, 29-6) won by fall over Jeremy Cope (Bunn, 17-7) Fall 2:06
John Pickford (Brevard, 27-8) won by decision over Walker Gladwell (Croatan, 23-9) Dec 6-1
Garrett Icard (Bunker Hill, 37-13) won by fall over Jacob Boggs (Cummings, 18-8) Fall 2:19
Garrett Overbay (Mount Pleasant, 35-7) won by major decision over Mitchell Cobb (Washington, 37-16) MD 9-1
182 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Gabriel Guess (Bunker Hill, 41-12) won by decision over Brandon Perrell (East Davidson, 27-6) Dec 9-7
Douglas Patino (J.F. Webb, 16-3) won by fall over Jelani Alcorn (Pasquotank County, 26-12) Fall 3:52
Devin McCorkle (Bandys, 32-12) won by forfeit over Ethan Adams (Wilkes Central, 19-7) For.
Andrew Edens (Dixon, 34-14) won by decision over Ayden Provatte (Trinity, 8-8) Dec 7-0
195 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Bryson Farrington (Cummings, 22-5) won by fall over Aaron Gray (Ayden-Grifton, 33-10) Fall 2:32
Alex Martinez (Wilkes Central, 30-12) won by fall over Carter Williamson (East Lincoln, 35-6) Fall 1:28
Tyger Hall (Croatan, 15-2) won by fall over Joey Ferguson (Wheatmore, 30-14) Fall 1:00
Kevion Chunn (Salisbury, 41-9) won by forfeit over Dylan Herman (Northeastern, 30-5) For.
220 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Casey Bolick (Bunker Hill, 32-19) won by fall over Logan Nichols (Washington, 32-9) Fall 4:43
Kavon Aytch-Cuttino (Ayden-Grifton, 31-7) won by decision over Robert Deese (Newton-Conover, 38-13) Dec 2-0
Jacobie Lewis (Carrboro, 23-8) won by fall over Avery Simmons (North Surry, 42-7) Fall 4:43
Elijah Swinson (North Lenoir, 21-11) won by fall over Harley Scronce (West Lincoln, 25-21) Fall 2:59
285 Lbs. Consolation First Round
Aaron Wyatt Painter (North Lincoln, 23-15) won by fall over Hunter McGee (East Davidson, 22-13) Fall 3:34
Antonio Lawrence (Roanoke Rapids, 19-7) won by decision over Mikel Long (Wheatmore, 27-12) Dec 7-2
Brock Steele (West Lincoln, 32-11) won by fall over Jessie Furr (West Stanly, 37-14) Fall 1:56
Aaron Bittle (East Gaston, 29-10) won by fall over Josh Stewart (Bartlett Yancey, 18-9) Fall 0:50
