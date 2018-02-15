Imani Watkins(High Point Andrews HS) is about to make history up at Binghamton University:Set to become school’s all-time leading scorer
Imani Watkins?(T. Wingate Andrews High School) currently has 2,022 points in her career at Binghamton University. With only 3 regular season games remaining she only needs 3 points to become the program’s all-time leading scorer. She surpassed the 2,000 point mark on 2/8/18.
from the Binghamton University athletics website:
VESTAL, N.Y. – Senior guard Imani Watkins scored a game-high 16 points while sophomore guard Kai Moon turned in a 13-point, 13-rebound, seven assist performance, leading Binghamton (18-8, 9-4 AE) to a 52-38 win over Vermont (8-19, 5-8 AE) in an America East women’s basketball game on Wednesday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center.
Watkins, who was honored during a pregame ceremony for scoring her 2,000th career point last week, now has 2,022 points. She heads into Saturday’s Senior Day game needing two points to tie – and three points to break – the all-time Binghamton record of 2,024 career points set by Bess Greenberg from 1997-01.
CLICK HERE to see Imani Watkins receiving the Game Ball during the Binghamton University Bearcats game….
