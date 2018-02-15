High School Basketball Tonight(2/15/18) in and around Guilford County:”Tournament Time” continues/Middle School Basketball closes Regular Season today(Middle School Tournaments shaping up)
*****Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Tournament Semifinals at Southeast Guilford High School:*****
Girls
#2 Southeast Guilford vs. #3 Southern Alamance 6pm
Boys
#2 Southern Guilford vs. #3 Burlington Williams 7:30pm
*****NCISAA 2A STATE PLAYOFFS Round 2*****
Quarterfinals
The Caldwell Academy boys varsity basketball team(19-6) at Cape Fear Academy[15-11] (Wilmington, NC) 6:30pm
+++++from Wednesday night:+++++
PAC 7 2-A Tournament:
Girls
High Point Andrews 62, Trinity 29
Boys
Randleman 59, High Point Andrews 55
+++++T. Wingate Andrews girls in the PAC 7 Championship Game on Friday night vs. Jordan Matthews, at Wheatmore HS+++++
Middle School Basketball Today/Thursday in Guilford County:
Hairston at Penn-Griffin boys set for 4:45 and girls at 6pm according to Arbiter LIVE
*****This is the only game we are seeing for today/Thursday and it is a makeup game and there are Tournament Games beginning on Monday Februray 19 and several Middle School basketball games set for next Tuesday…..*****
*****Middle School Basketball*****
2018 Conference Tournament Big 7 Conference
Feb. 19-23, 2018 BOYS BRACKET…Girls start on Monday and Boys begin tournament play on Tuesday….
First Round at Higher Seed Higher Seed = Home Team
Semifinals and Finals at Northwest Middle
BOYS BRACKET
Tuesday February 20:#1 Northern Guilford(10-2) BYE
#5 Kernodle(5-7) at #4 Southwest Guilford(7-5) 5pm
#6 Southeast Guilford(3-9) at Jamestown(8-4) 5pm
#7 Mendenhall(0-12) #3 Northwest Guilford(9-3) 5pm
Middle School Basketball
2018 Conference Tournament Big 7 Conference
Feb. 19-23, 2018 GIRLS BRACKET
First Round at Higher Seed Higher Seed = Home Team
Semifinals and Finals at Northwest Middle
GIRLS BRACKET
Monday February 19:#1 Southeast Guilford(12-0) BYE
#5 Jamestown(5-7) at #4 Southwest Guilford(6-6) 5pm
#6 Kernodle(1-11) at #3 Northern Guilford(8-4) 5pm
#7 Mendenhall(1-11) at Northwest Guilford(9-3) 5pm
