High School Basketball Tonight(2/15/18) in and around Guilford County:”Tournament Time” continues/Middle School Basketball closes Regular Season today(Middle School Tournaments shaping up)

*****Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Tournament Semifinals at Southeast Guilford High School:*****

Girls

#2 Southeast Guilford vs. #3 Southern Alamance 6pm

Boys

#2 Southern Guilford vs. #3 Burlington Williams 7:30pm

*****NCISAA 2A STATE PLAYOFFS Round 2*****

Quarterfinals

The Caldwell Academy boys varsity basketball team(19-6) at Cape Fear Academy[15-11] (Wilmington, NC) 6:30pm

+++++from Wednesday night:+++++

PAC 7 2-A Tournament:

Girls

High Point Andrews 62, Trinity 29

Boys

Randleman 59, High Point Andrews 55

+++++T. Wingate Andrews girls in the PAC 7 Championship Game on Friday night vs. Jordan Matthews, at Wheatmore HS+++++

Middle School Basketball Today/Thursday in Guilford County:

Hairston at Penn-Griffin boys set for 4:45 and girls at 6pm according to Arbiter LIVE

*****This is the only game we are seeing for today/Thursday and it is a makeup game and there are Tournament Games beginning on Monday Februray 19 and several Middle School basketball games set for next Tuesday…..*****

*****Middle School Basketball*****

2018 Conference Tournament Big 7 Conference

Feb. 19-23, 2018 BOYS BRACKET…Girls start on Monday and Boys begin tournament play on Tuesday….

First Round at Higher Seed Higher Seed = Home Team

Semifinals and Finals at Northwest Middle

BOYS BRACKET

Tuesday February 20:#1 Northern Guilford(10-2) BYE

#5 Kernodle(5-7) at #4 Southwest Guilford(7-5) 5pm

#6 Southeast Guilford(3-9) at Jamestown(8-4) 5pm

#7 Mendenhall(0-12) #3 Northwest Guilford(9-3) 5pm

Middle School Basketball

2018 Conference Tournament Big 7 Conference

Feb. 19-23, 2018 GIRLS BRACKET

First Round at Higher Seed Higher Seed = Home Team

Semifinals and Finals at Northwest Middle

GIRLS BRACKET

Monday February 19:#1 Southeast Guilford(12-0) BYE

#5 Jamestown(5-7) at #4 Southwest Guilford(6-6) 5pm

#6 Kernodle(1-11) at #3 Northern Guilford(8-4) 5pm

#7 Mendenhall(1-11) at Northwest Guilford(9-3) 5pm