Greensboro College Baseball Alters Weekend Home Series Against Generals

Baseball Alters Weekend Home Series Against Generals
Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College baseball team has altered their weekend set with Washington & Lee University with the forecasted rain that is projected to hit the Triad area.
The two teams were scheduled to play one game on Saturday and Sunday, but they will now play a doubleheader on Sunday, starting at 12 p.m.
