Game Report on North Davidson-Thomasville Boys Basketball:T’ville Bulldogs find the right side with Whiteside popping for 34 pts., Themus Fulks going sporty with 40 for ND, but Knights fall to ‘Dogs
Thomasville Bulldogs 81, North Davidson Knights 75
North Davidson 16-10 (12-6) Central Carolina 2A Conference
Thomasville 18-6 (13-5) Central Carolina 2A Conference
North Davidson 19 16 20 20 75 Thomasville 22 17 23 19 81
North Davidson Scoring:
Themus Fulks-40
Satchel Hester-11
Jamarien Dalton-11
RJ Yokley-8
Darain Green-2
Tanner Wilson-2
Mason Everhart-1
Thomasville Scoring:
C. Whiteside-34
N. Barnes-14
N. Jenkins-11
J. Cunningham-8
J. Williams-7
K. Breaux-6
J. Cunningham-1
Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Varsity Boys Basketball Assistant Coach
North Davidson High School
