Game Report on North Davidson-Thomasville Boys Basketball:T’ville Bulldogs find the right side with Whiteside popping for 34 pts., Themus Fulks going sporty with 40 for ND, but Knights fall to ‘Dogs

Posted by Press Release on February 15, 2018 at 11:21 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Thomasville Bulldogs 81, North Davidson Knights 75

North Davidson 16-10 (12-6) Central Carolina 2A Conference
Thomasville 18-6 (13-5) Central Carolina 2A Conference 

North Davidson    19  16  20  20    75
Thomasville       22  17  23  19    81

North Davidson Scoring:

Themus Fulks-40

Satchel Hester-11

Jamarien Dalton-11

RJ Yokley-8

Darain Green-2

Tanner Wilson-2

Mason Everhart-1

Thomasville Scoring:

C. Whiteside-34

N. Barnes-14

N. Jenkins-11

J. Cunningham-8

J. Williams-7

K. Breaux-6

J. Cunningham-1

Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Varsity Boys Basketball Assistant Coach
North Davidson High School

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top