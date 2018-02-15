Game Report on Community Baptist (Reidsville, NC) vs. Triad Baptist Christian Academy (Kernersville):It’s a church phrase and it’s a good one and it was in play tonight as CBS Conquerors say, “I Saw The Light”(Hannah Light with 24 pts. in CBS victory)

The CBS Lady Conquerors cruise to a 55-30 victory of Triad Baptist Academy in the State Quarter-Finals pf the CAASC State Tournament. Hannah Light led the CBS girls with 24 points.

*****Jessica Small added 10 points and 7 rebounds in her first game back from a broken leg earlier in season.*****

+++++Senior Haylee Little pulled down 11 boards and was outstanding on defense.+++++

CBS will play Winston Salem Christian tomorrow evening (time TBD) at Oak Ridge Military Academy in the State Semi-Finals.