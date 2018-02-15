Elon Track and Field Concludes Indoor Regular Season at UCS Invite

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field team will compete in its final indoor meet of the regular season this Friday-Saturday, Feb. 16-17, as the Phoenix will travel to the UCS Invite inside the JDL Fast Track Complex.

Phoenix in Action This Weekend

The Phoenix is scheduled to have 28 of its athletes and its 4×400-meter relay team competing at the UCS Invite this weekend.

Phoenix ECAC Qualifiers

As the Phoenix’s indoor regular season winds down, Elon will look to add more members to qualify for the 2018 Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Indoor Championships in Boston beginning on March 1. Heading into the Friday’s meet, the Phoenix has qualified six indiviaul athletes for the ECACs in Melissa Anastasakis (1,000-meters and 3,000-meters), Katie Arbogast (500-meters), Emily Dixon (pentathlon), Coralea Geraniotis (5,000-meters), Bryanna Hames (shot put) and Chelsea Smith (1,000-meters). The maroon and gold also has qualified its 4×800-meter and distance medley relay teams.

Last Time Out

Elon split once again for meets last week with a group traveling to the JDL Team Challenge and at the Liberty Elite Invitational. At the JDL Team Challenge, the Phoenix won four events including a sweep of the podium in the weight throw.

Skylar Barthelmes took medalist honors in the weight throw as the Dartmouth, Mass., native shattered her previous personal-best with her heave of 53′ 4.25″ (16.26m). That mark is now the second-best throw in school history. Bryanna Hames was second in the event with her new personal-record throw of 50′ 10.25″ (15.50m) – the fifth-best mark in school history. Freshman Charlotte Bradsher was third with her new personal-best toss of 49′ 9.25″ (15.17m).

Nicole Karabas won the pole vault for the Phoenix as the Winnetka, Ill., native set her new personal-record after clearing the bar at 11′ 3.75″ (3.45m). Fellow junior Ellie Bennett was second behind Karabas with her mark of 10′ 10″ (3.30m).

Melody Burke earned the win in the high jump for the Phoenix, clearing the bar at 5′ 3″ (1.60m). Katie Arbogast rounded out the Phoenix victors at the meet as she took first in the 400-meters with a time of 57.91.

Last Saturday at the Liberty Elite Invitational, Elon added three more event championships and saw Arbogast set a new school-record in the 500-meter run. The Media, Pa., native clocked a time of 1:14.82 in the 500-meters as she crossed the line third overall in the race. That time also qualified her for the ECAC Indoor Championships and broke Jen Esposito’s previous program-best time of 1:15.63 from 2015.

Melissa Anastasakis won the title in the one-mile run, clocking a time of 4:56.80 in the race. The Hillsdale, Ontario, native qualified for the ECACs in the race, the second event that the sophomore has qualified for individually for the championship meet. Coralea Geraniotis also qualified for the ECACs after winning the 5,000-meter run with a time of 17:22.63.

In the pole vault, Bennett tied her personal-best with a cleared height of 11′ 5.75″ (3.50m) and was 10th overall.

On Deck

Select members of the Phoenix will compete at the 2018 ECAC Indoor Championships in Boston on March 1-4.