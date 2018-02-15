Billy Craft Honda High School Basketball Tonight:Live Action with SEG girls and SG Storm boys(OT) fall in Mid-Piedmont 3-A Tournament(NWG, EG and NG boys and girls, plus Smith/Page boys and SWG/Ragsdale/HPA girls all going for Titles on Friday night)

Scoreboard brought to you tonight by Billy Craft Honda, in Lynchburg, Virginia, the top Honda dealer in the Carolinas and Virginia….Call 434-385-6045 or go to www.billycrafthonda.com…..Billy Craft Honda 3914 Old Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA…..

We were watching LIVE high school basketball action tonight from Southeast Guilford High School and there is nothing like watching and being right on top of that LIVE action…..

*****Finals from tonight’s Mid-Piedmont 3-A Tournament Semifinals at Southeast Guilford High School….*****

+++++Alamance County shut out Guilford County tonight….++++

^^^^^We must get/stop Alamance County from taking home all of the trophies on Friday night….EG girls vs. SA girls/EG boys vs. BW boys. Guilford County has some work to do and Alamance County is a real force to be reckoned with…^^^^^

Girls

#3 Southern Alamance 53, #2 Southeast Guilford 46

SEG girls down 13-6 after one quarter and the SEG Falcons down 29-8 at the half and then still down 38-23 after three periods and then the SEG girls made a run and got within 3 points and closed the gap, but the Southern Alamance Falcons hit 7 free throws in the last 2:30 and that allowed the Patriots to win what became a tight game….SA scoring and these are unofficial numbers:Jacobson 16 points, Williams 9 points, Mills 7 points, Deanhardt 6 points, Byrd 6 points, Causey 4, Britt 3 and Slade 3 points…

SEG scoring: Roberts with 20 points, Simmons with 16 points, Blue 4, Griggs 3, Graham and Taylor with 2 points each….

Boys

#3 Burlington Williams 61, #2 Southern Guilford 61 (OT)

SG boys had to without one of the top scorers Tyquan McFadden who did not play due to being sick…McFadden had 32 points at Eastern Guilford last Friday night and tonight, the SG Storm played with heart and soul and they took Burlington Williams to Overtime, with the Storm minus McFadden….Tyler Dearman(SG) with 30 points(unofficial) stepping up and helping the Storm stay tough…

What a game it was and you would think you were watching a Sectional or Regional final….

End of 1st Q:BW 13, SG 9…Halftime:BW 23, SG 21…End of 3rd Q:SG 35, BW 33…End of Regulation:SG 54, BW 54…

BW scoring:Johnson with 20 points, Miles 15, Alston 11, Brashear 9, Lloyd 4, Hilliard 3, Richmond 2 and Kennedy with 2 points…..

SG scoring:Dearman 30 points, Cooper 13 points, Burch 7, McMaster 6, Johnson 4, and Scales 2 points….

+++++The Caldwell Academy varsity boys basketball team lost Thursday’s away playoff game against Cape Fear Academy (Wilmington, NC) by a score of 46-37…..This game was played in Wilmington, N.C.+++++

Thomasville Bulldog boys 81, North Davidson Knights 75

*****Friday night we will have all of these Guilford County teams going for Conference Tournament Titles:

BOLD print All-Guilford County matchups…..

Eastern Guilford girls vs. Southern Alamance

Eastern Guilford boys vs. Burlington Williams

Norhtwest Guilford girls vs. Ragsdale

Northwest Guilford boys vs. Page

Northern Guilford girls vs. Rockingham County

Northern Guilford boys vs. Person County

Smith boys vs. Mount Tabor

Southwest Guilford girls vs. Mount Tabor

High Point Andrews girls vs. Jordan Matthews