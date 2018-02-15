Ahmad Jeffries(New Garden Friends School) currently in National Three-point shooting contest:VOTE for Ahmad Jeffries(NGFS)

New Garden Friends School(NGFS) senior guard Ahmad Jeffries is the race/contest of his basketball life and you can help…….

Ahmad Jeffries has a chance to be entered in a national 3-point contest.

He was one of 16 players selected nationwide for this opportunity. He has led the state in 3 point field goals for the last two basketball seasons.

He needs your daily vote to have a chance to show his shooting skills on the national level. The contest will be aired on CBS during the March Madness Final Four weekend. You will only be able to vote once per day, per device.

If you have a tablet, smart phone, laptop and desktop, you can vote on all of those, once per day. There is an IP limit, so if you go to vote in a computer lab, or somewhere where all computers are on the same IP address, there will be a limit.

Once the clock hits 12:01 am, that will reset and you will be able to vote again for that day. He is currently in a tight race in the first round. Every vote counts!

Please click on the following link for voting: highschoolslam.com