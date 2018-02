2018 NCHSAA Individual Wrestling Championship 4A First Round Results

2018 NCHSAA 4A Individual Wrestling Championship

Greensboro Coliseum

February 15, 2018

106 Lbs. Championship First Round

Kaiden Fisher (Lake Norman, 22-7) won by fall over Evan Kite (Laney, 24-15) Fall 3:32

Riley Edwards (Northwest Guilford, 37-4) won by fall over Sincere Johnson (Lumberton, 39-10) Fall 2:44

Will Dudley (New Bern, 48-4) won by fall over Amin Bakhtiari (Providence, 30-17) Fall 1:08

Kevin Wanovich (Jack Britt, 28-4) won by decision over Mike Dalton (West Forsyth, 42-5) Dec 2-0

Ethan Duft (Hickory Ridge, 28-4) won by fall over James Prewitt (Cardinal Gibbons, 33-14) Fall 1:09

Richard Treanor (Hough, 42-4) won by decision over Will Saby (Millbrook, 42-7) Dec 6-3

Kobe Early (Cary, 36-0) won by major decision over Ramiro Pascual (Glenn, 39-11) MD 14-2

Maximus Buico (Leesville Road, 47-8) won by major decision over Timothy Deery (Mooresville, 12-6) MD 9-1

113 Lbs. Championship First Round

Will Edmiston (Lake Norman, 42-3) won by fall over Emmanuel Miller (East Forsyth, 21-9) Fall 3:56

Ben Lance (Wake Forest, 16-1) won by fall over Mohamed Algazali (Hoke County, 34-17) Fall 2:55

James Joplin (Grimsley, 36-4) won by major decision over Zachary Harrington (Hough, 37-8) MD 14-1

Gabe Baragona (Apex, 29-2) won by fall over Andrew Meyer (Wakefield, 25-13) Fall 0:43

Richie Rizzuto (Leesville Road, 50-7) won by fall over Caden Scott (Purnell Swett, 27-16) Fall 1:12

Kaleb Queen (South Caldwell, 43-4) won by decision over Josh Shore (Davie, 39-10) Dec 4-3

Noah Taylor (Lumberton, 24-1) won by major decision over Fuad Busisou (Athens Drive, 37-11) MD 21-11

Kyle Sanders (South Mecklenburg, 27-6) won by fall over Collin Shulman (Hickory Ridge, 36-5) Fall 2:20

120 Lbs. Championship First Round

Nigel Freeman (Ragsdale, 18-4) won by fall over Darrin Akers (New Bern, 38-11) Fall 2:54

Aaron Wilkie (Holly Springs, 22-8) won by decision over Alldyn Conley (McDowell, 29-14) Dec 7-4

Isaac Toe (High Point Central, 45-3) won by decision over Michael Pappaconstantinou (Wake Forest, 29-11) Dec 7-1

Alec Montoya (Apex Friendship, 35-8) won by major decision over Sam Westmoreland (Hough, 33-11) MD 15-4

Kaleb Williams (Apex, 31-1) won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Hopewell, 5-7) (For.)

Nick Gillis (Davie, 46-6) won by decision over Seth Thomas (Laney, 31-11) Dec 9-4

Corbin Houdeshell (Lake Norman, 21-10) won by decision over Noah Emmanuel (Purnell Swett, 32-15) Dec 7-1

Shane Chavis (Northwest Guilford, 42-5) won by major decision over Anthony Frie (Rolesville, 28-10) MD 11-0

126 Lbs. Championship First Round

Toney McGee (McDowell, 54-0) won by fall over Elijah Phillips (South Central, 26-14) Fall 0:39

Strawn Wilson (High Point Central, 40-9) won by decision over Jastan Simmons (Purnell Swett, 36-7) Dec 10-6

Conner Johnson (Laney, 36-9) won by fall over Ryan Sklar (Myers Park, 22-13) Fall 1:23

Logan Maher (Middle Creek, 31-6) won by decision over Ethan Wright (West Forsyth, 45-14) Dec 2-1

Ahmad Smith (Ragsdale, 47-8) won by decision over Jalen Adams (Riverside-Durham, 23-10) Dec 13-6

Jonah Muhammad (East Mecklenburg, 34-4) won by decision over Alex Samuelson (Millbrook, 42-13) Dec 7-2

Jaxon Maroney (Holly Springs, 21-0) won by decision over Bill Trader (Davie, 26-9) Dec 6-2

Jacob Linker (Mooresville, 35-16) won by fall over Jake Stewart (Ashley, 23-7) Fall 1:38

132 Lbs. Championship First Round

Isaac Shaw (Mooresville, 36-4) won by major decision over Nick McCormick (Glenn, 33-8) MD 8-0

Andrew Doss (Corinth-Holders, 13-5) won by disqualification over Conrad Schiess (Cary, 36-8) (DQ)

Tyler Gregor (Hickory Ridge, 39-0) won by fall over Patrick Schellpfeffer (Myers Park, 35-16) (Fall 1:11)

Yakemiean Johnson (Lumberton, 29-4) won by decision over Eric Jones (Enloe, 28-5) Dec 3-1

William Deese (Purnell Swett, 34-4) won by decision over Ayush Patel (Wake Forest, 33-4) Dec 7-4

Andrew Dickson (Porter Ridge, 43-13) won by forfeit over Nu-Kwan Fair (East Mecklenburg, 19-2) For.

Joshua Lehr (Holly Springs, 26-0) won by fall over Patrick Maxwell (Broughton, 30-13) Fall 2:23

Raymond Nesbitt (Ragsdale, 46-7) won by fall over Timmy Kennett (Lake Norman, 30-16) Fall 0:21

138 Lbs. Championship First Round

Nic Valdespino (Broughton, 42-4) won by decision over Antonio Herbin (Page, 17-9) Dec 7-1

Dustin Eldridge (South View, 33-13) won by fall over Michael Gillian (South Mecklenburg, 17-10) Fall 2:57

William Valade (Glenn, 37-11) won by decision over Michael Russo (Heritage, 44-10) Dec 7-0

Christian Govan (Pine Forest, 36-14) won by decision over Jack Albin (Providence, 37-10) Dec 5-3

Cymek Shaw (Cary, 32-5) won by fall over Cliff Riccardi (Myers Park, 28-17) Fall 1:07

Jacob Moore (Athens Drive, 20-3) won by decision over John Gallagher (Porter Ridge, 43-14) Dec 12-5

Isaac Byers (Mooresville, 43-4) won by major decision over Sean McLane (Holly Springs, 20-10) MD 9-1

Marcus Mondragon (Laney, 41-11) won by major decision over Tommy Nguyen (Ragsdale, 38-11) MD 14-6

145 Lbs. Championship First Round

Silas Shaw (Mooresville, 39-2) won by fall over Joseph Coble (Porter Ridge, 39-14) Fall 1:22

Jacob Polansky (Leesville Road, 47-10) won by fall over Trenton Lee (Hoke County, 38-12) Fall 5:12

Andres Perez (West Forsyth, 37-11) won by tech fall over Jack Dover (South Mecklenburg, 29-14) TF-1.5 3:31 (19-2)

Dawson Majette (Middle Creek, 31-8) won by decision over Jason Hurst (Athens Drive, 31-10) Dec 1-0

Nash Philbeck (Broughton, 43-1) won by tech fall over John Baker (Jack Britt, 26-17) TF-1.5 3:57 (19-3)

Luke Kucko (Hough, 34-14) won by fall over Joseph Myers (Davie, 31-10) Fall 2:49

Rommie McNeill (Purnell Swett, 36-3) won by decision over Caide Smith (Sanderson, 25-10) Dec 8-4

Finn Queen (Northwest Guilford, 36-11) won by decision over Clay Spurlin (Ardrey Kell, 36-10) Dec 7-3

152 Lbs. Championship First Round

Daniel Duffy (Myers Park, 29-5) won by decision over Devin Mcintosh (East Forsyth, 27-6) Dec 8-4

Elijah Rudiak (Wakefield, 28-8) won by fall over Lucas Laszacs (Green Hope, 25-7) Fall 4:38

Preston Broadus (West Forsyth, 35-5) won by forfeit over Kyair Dobb (Providence, 37-11) For.

Chris Jones (Middle Creek, 35-8) won by decision over Hunter Thome (New Bern, 41-14) Dec 10-4

Brandon Jones (Leesville Road, 32-7) won by decision over Marlon Toruno (Cary, 30-11) Dec 10-9

Jordan Norman (Mallard Creek, 40-14) won by decision over Silfredo Hernandez (Glenn, 25-10) Dec 3-0

Daniel Peede (Pine Forest, 42-1) won by fall over Carter Styons (Corinth-Holders, 28-12) Fall 3:07

Isaac Tahirkheli (Ragsdale, 36-4) won by decision over Dustin Herman (South Caldwell, 37-6) Dec 11-8

160 Lbs. Championship First Round

Alec Sampson (Hoggard, 28-0) won by fall over Tyler O`Neal (West Forsyth, 19-8) Fall 3:24

Michael Goins (Mooresville, 40-6) won by major decision over Kai Paxton-Lee (Middle Creek, 29-10) MD 11-1

Wilbert Cruz (R.J. Reynolds, 29-1) won by fall over Connor Wrought (New Bern, 28-10) Fall 3:46

Jonathan Farfan (South Mecklenburg, 30-7) won by decision over Darius Govan (Pine Forest, 34-12) Dec 2-1

Jake Maroney (Holly Springs, 25-2) won by decision over Liam Kirkpatrick (Hopewell, 38-13) Dec 9-2

Christian Hite (Broughton, 41-2) won by decision over Jack Nealy (Butler, 28-2) Dec 6-2

Harrison Sklar (Myers Park, 22-6) won by major decision over Wesley Alexander (Cary, 23-16) MD 11-0

Will Herbert (Pinecrest, 34-9) won by decision over James Darden (Corinth-Holders, 33-6) Dec 10-4

170 Lbs. Championship First Round

Josh Gilliam (Mallard Creek, 47-4) won by decision over Connor Voelker (Wake Forest, 33-14) Dec 12-6

Hunter Strickland (Davie, 23-4) won by decision over Jatavian Hart (Riverside-Durham, 27-12) Dec 5-3

Kaleb Wright (Broughton, 36-6) won by fall over Colin Paradis (Hough, 25-25) Fall 3:26

Success Odoemena (Rocky River, 26-5) won by fall over Daniel Ogunwo (Jack Britt, 26-6) Fall 5:29

Chris Garrison (Northwest Guilford, 41-1) won by fall over Gabriel Jensen (Cardinal Gibbons, 20-10) Fall 0:19

Cameron Carroll (Corinth-Holders, 30-13) won by major decision over Nicholas Detullis (Providence, 29-14) MD 11-0

Ryan Wolfram (Cary, 33-6) won by fall over Isaac Strickland (Independence, 26-11) Fall 5:59

Nate Lyon (Heritage, 46-8) won by fall over Dilyn Roudesbush (Mooresville, 26-14) Fall 2:34

182 Lbs. Championship First Round

Nathan Dugan (Lake Norman, 43-2) won by major decision over Mathew King (Davie, 36-12) MD 19-8

Nicholas Straight (Cary, 35-5) won by fall over Shylik Scriven (Athens Drive, 28-9) Fall 2:38

George Cooke (Northwest Guilford, 8-0) won by major decision over Gian Marco Price (Myers Park, 32-13) MD 13-2

Tyrese Byrd (South View, 34-4) won by decision over Saul Gonzalez (Garner, 20-3) Dec 7-2

Holden Cypher (Millbrook, 46-7) won by fall over Noah Jeter (Cardinal Gibbons, 31-12) Fall 5:38

Marvin Rich (Mallard Creek, 34-8) won in sudden victory – 1 over Joshua McKoy (Porter Ridge, 32-6) SV-1 8-6

Luke Roberson (Jack Britt, 30-3) won by tech fall over Jaidon Bennett (New Bern, 34-13) TF-1.5 5:07 (17-2)

Joshua Patterson (High Point Central, 36-12) won by major decision over Dorian Davis-Wright (Vance, 33-13) MD 14-4

195 Lbs. Championship First Round

Bryson Hunter (Davie, 38-10) won by fall over Jack Malone (Wake Forest, 34-2) Fall 1:14

Erick Martinez (Jack Britt, 26-9) won by fall over Jake Harkleroad (Myers Park, 24-8) Fall 3:21

Cameron Blizard (Ragsdale, 43-4) won by decision over Ben Williard (Millbrook, 33-13) Dec 10-5

Edward Brock (Lumberton, 40-5) won by fall over Raymond Jones (East Mecklenburg, 19-12) Fall 2:33

Dontay Turner (Cary, 34-6) won by fall over Tripp Foscue (Hough, 24-11) Fall 4:37

Jerell Belcher (South Central, 28-1) won by fall over Mohamed Teia (Page, 18-4) Fall 5:33

Eric Hudson (West Mecklenburg, 38-1) won by major decision over Raymond Tunoa (South View, 35-7) MD 13-5

Cael Willis (Laney, 30-4) won by fall over Connor Helm (Hickory Ridge, 22-6) Fall 2:57

220 Lbs. Championship First Round

John Jimenez (Mooresville, 39-5) won by decision over Christian Hollar (Hoggard, 12-4) Dec 8-2

Patrick Harding (West Forsyth, 18-3) won by decision over Alex Hammonds (Lumberton, 18-6) Dec 5-2

Larry Williams (Corinth-Holders, 33-3) won by decision over Tyrell Reid (West Mecklenburg, 22-9) Dec 9-3

Davin Vann (Cary, 21-3) won by major decision over Devantae Lambert (Ragsdale, 28-8) MD 14-1

Anthony Olmedo (Davie, 49-2) won by forfeit over Millard Locklear (Purnell Swett, 34-6) For.

Darrius Smith (Mallard Creek, 37-8) won by fall over Alexander Perry (Southeast Raleigh, 16-6) Fall 1:37

Jalen Brooks (Cardinal Gibbons, 33-0) won by fall over Joshua Martinez (Glenn, 35-14) Fall 3:07

Travis Voelker (Wake Forest, 36-2) won by decision over Ishmael Williams (Ardrey Kell, 50-10) Dec 6-2

285 Lbs. Championship First Round

Corey Moses (East Forsyth, 28-6) won by fall over Tyree Westmoreland (Mooresville, 39-8) Fall 1:20

Jordan Glover (Cary, 24-9) won by fall over Sam DeLuke (Wake Forest, 16-5) Fall 2:31

Dalton Haywood (Hickory Ridge, 35-4) won by fall over Christopher Dickey (East Mecklenburg, 20-15) Fall 3:11

Tray Regan (Lumberton, 41-8) won by fall over Joseph Vickers (Heritage, 47-9) Fall 5:18

Jacob Flowers (New Bern, 48-11) won by fall over Rayshaun Baker (Purnell Swett, 31-11) Fall 1:01

Tanner Kreitlow (Pinecrest, 31-9) won by decision over Josh Voelkel (South Caldwell, 23-9) Dec 3-2

Travis Martinez (South View, 31-10) won in tie breaker – 1 over Deshawn Jones (Athens Drive, 38-5) TB-1 4-2

Brandon Williams (Ragsdale, 39-6) won by fall over Jordan Hodges (Mallard Creek, 29-14) Fall 3:29



4A Individual Wrestling Championship Team Scores

Through First Round

1 Cary 26.0

2 Mooresville 19.0

3 Ragsdale 18.0

4 Northwest Guilford 16.0

5 Lake Norman 13.0

5 Leesville Road 13.0

5 Lumberton 13.0

8 Davie 12.0

8 Hickory Ridge 12.0

10 Broughton 11.5

11 Laney 11.0

12 Holly Springs 10.0

12 Mallard Creek 10.0

14 Jack Britt 9.5

14 West Forsyth 9.5

16 Corinth-Holders 9.0

17 Apex 8.0

17 New Bern 8.0

17 South View 8.0

20 High Point Central 7.0

21 Hough 6.0

21 Middle Creek 6.0

21 Pine Forest 6.0

21 South Mecklenburg 6.0

21 Wake Forest 6.0

26 Myers Park 5.0

27 Cardinal Gibbons 4.0

27 East Forsyth 4.0

27 Heritage 4.0

27 Hoggard 4.0

27 McDowell 4.0

27 Millbrook 4.0

27 Pinecrest 4.0

27 Porter Ridge 4.0

27 Purnell Swett 4.0

27 R.j. Reynolds 4.0

27 Rocky River 4.0

27 South Central 4.0

27 Wakefield 4.0

40 Apex Friendship 3.0

40 Grimsley 3.0

40 West Mecklenburg 3.0

43 Athens Drive 2.0

43 East Mecklenburg 2.0

43 Glenn 2.0

43 South Caldwell 2.0

47 Ardrey Kell 0.0

47 Ashley 0.0

47 Butler 0.0

47 Enloe 0.0

47 Garner 0.0

47 Green Hope 0.0

47 Hoke County 0.0

47 Hopewell 0.0

47 Independence 0.0

47 Page 0.0

47 Providence 0.0

47 Riverside 0.0

47 Rolesville 0.0

47 Sanderson 0.0

47 Southeast Raleigh 0.0

47 Vance 0.0