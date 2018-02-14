High Point MBB Plays at Presbyterian Thursday

WHEN: Thursday, February 15, 2018 | 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Clinton, S.C. | Templeton Center (2,500)

RECORDS: High Point (12-13, 7-7 Big South) | Presbyterian (10-17, 3-11 Big South)

SERIES RECORD: 26th meeting, HPU leads, 17-8

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team (12-13, 7-7 Big South) travels Thursday (Feb. 15) to face Presbyterian (10-17, 3-11 Big South). Tip-off at the Templeton Center is set for 7 p.m.

Kevin Burke will be back on the call on for the High Point Panthers Radio Network, with coverage starting at approximately 6:30 p.m.

PAW PRINTS

• Last time out, the Panthers fell to Winthrop, 82-70, on Feb. 10 at the Millis Center. Junior Andre Fox scored 20 points, the 11th time this season that he scored 20 or more points. He had six 20-plus point games last season.

• The Panthers sit in a tie for fifth place in the Big South Standings at 7-7, tied with Liberty and Gardner-Webb. Presbyterian is in a tie for ninth place with Longwood at 3-11.

• Andre Fox has grabbed 29 rebounds the last four games (7.3 rpg) and every one of them has come at the defensive end. Fox is averaging 4.6 defensive rebounds per game, which ranks sixth in the Big South.

• Conversely, senior Jordan Whitehead has recorded 17 rebounds in the last three contests (5.7 rpg) and all but three have come at the offensive end of the floor. White head is fifth in the conference, averaging 2.2 offensive rebounds per game.

• Sophomore Jahaad Proctor is leading HPU and is fourth in the Big South with 3.3 assists per game. When he dishes out five or more assists, HPU is 5-0, and when he records four or more, High Point is 10-2. Proctor had four assists against Radford on Wednesday.

• HPU will look to buck a trend on the road where they are shooting 42.4 percent and averaging 64.1 points per game. At home, the Panthers are shooting at a clip of 47.6 percent and averaging 77.6 points per game in Division I games at home (50.3 percent with 83.1 points per game overall with 9-3 record).

• Andre Fox hit one 3-pointer against Winthrop on Feb. 10 and has 108 for his career, ninth-most all-time at HPU. Next up on the chart is Zione White, who made 128 career 3-point field goals from 2003-05. With his next attempt, Fox will move into the top-10 in career 3-pointers attempted at HPU (has 283 currently).

• Andre Fox is working his way towards becoming the 33rd HPU player and the 10 HPU Division I player to score 1,000 career points. With 20 points against Winthrop, Fox is 21 shy of 1,000 with 979 career points.

HISTORY vs. PRESBYTERIAN

High Point is 17-8 all-time against Presbyterian, winning the past nine meetings between the two sides. The last time Presbyterian was victorious in the series was Feb. 2, 2012 at the Millis Center, a 65-62 win. The Panthers won the meeting earlier this year, 73-49, on Jan. 15 at the Millis Center. High Point had five players in double figures, including Ricky Madison, who recorded his first career double-double with 13 rebounds and 11 points.

A LOOK AT THE EAGLES (10-17, 3-11 BIG SOUTH)

Presbyterian comes into the game on a three-game skid, having dropped a 64-54 decision against Charleston Southern on Feb. 10. Reggie Dillard leads the Blue Hose with 15.8 points per game and Davon Bell is averaging 12.7 points per game and leads the Big South with 4.9 assists per contest.

HISTORY vs. OPPONENTS FROM SOUTH CAROLINA

High Point has complied a 81-96 (.458) record all-time against Division I programs hailing from the Palmetto State. HPU’s most common opponents are Winthrop (14-28), Charleston Southern (21-18) and Coastal Carolina (16-21). High Point is 52-54 against Big South programs from South Carolina and 29-42 against the rest of the state’s Div. I teams. The Panthers are 2-5 against teams from South Carolina so far this season, defeating Charleston Southern and Presbyterian, but falling to The Citadel, College of Charleston, Wofford, Winthrop and Charleston Southern.

NEXT UP

The Panthers return home to host Gardner-Webb on Sunday (Feb. 18). Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 2 p.m.