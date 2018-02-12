Game Report on North Davidson-Central Davidson Boys Basketball:Balanced Knight’s night with Hester, Fulks, Wilson, Everhart and Dalton finding the mark
Central Davidson 12-11 (9-9) Central Carolina 2A Conference
North Davidson 16-9 (12-6) Central Carolina 2A Conference
North Davidson boys 65, Central Davidson 45
Central Davidson 9 13 12 11 45 North Davidson 12 12 20 21 65
North Davidson Scoring:
Satchel Hester-15
Themus Fulks-12
Tanner Wilson-11
Mason Everhart-10
Jamarien Dalton-10
RJ Yokley-7
Central Davidson Scoring:
David Banner-20
Jacob Myers-9
Mason Spainhour-6
Lleyton King-4
Trevor Smith-3
Sterling Charles Jr.-3
Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Varsity Boys Basketball Assistant Coach
North Davidson High School
