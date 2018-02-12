Game Report on North Davidson-Central Davidson Boys Basketball:Balanced Knight’s night with Hester, Fulks, Wilson, Everhart and Dalton finding the mark

Central Davidson 12-11 (9-9) Central Carolina 2A Conference
North Davidson 16-9 (12-6) Central Carolina 2A Conference

North Davidson boys 65, Central Davidson 45

 
Central Davidson   9   13  12  11  45
North Davidson    12   12  20  21  65

North Davidson Scoring:

Satchel Hester-15

Themus Fulks-12

Tanner Wilson-11

Mason Everhart-10

Jamarien Dalton-10

RJ Yokley-7

Central Davidson Scoring:

David Banner-20

Jacob Myers-9

Mason Spainhour-6

Lleyton King-4

Trevor Smith-3

Sterling Charles Jr.-3

Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Varsity Boys Basketball Assistant Coach
North Davidson High School

