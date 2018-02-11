High Point MBB Falls to Winthrop, 82-70

• The Panthers dropped an 82-70 decision to Winthrop Saturday night

• Junior Andre Fox scored 20 points, his 11th game this season of 20 or more points

• HPU plays at Presbyterian on Thursday (Feb. 15)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team fell behind early and was defeated by Big South rival Winthrop, 82-70, Saturday night (Feb. 10) at the Millis Center.

The Eagles (16-9, 10-4 Big South) jumped out of the gate with a 22-9 lead, including three 3-pointers. The Panthers (12-13, 7-7) cut the lead to eight at 27-19 with 7:39 remaining in the first, but Winthrop went on an 18-3 run to break open the game. The Panthers fought tough in the second half, outscoring the Eagles, 48-41 in the second frame.

“I’m proud of my guys and how they tried to fight, but we dug ourselves too big of a hole in the first half against a very good basketball team,” HPU head coach Scott Cherry said. “It’s another learning experience for us and we have to get better from it and focus on the next one.”

For the game, Winthrop shot 54.8 percent from the field (23-42) and 53.3 percent from behind the arc (8-15), while holding the Panthers to 37.1 percent shooting (23-62).

The Eagles had a large advantage on the boards, 42-22, while the Panthers had 10 steals and forced 25 Winthrop turnovers for the second time this season.

Junior Andre Fox scored 20 points to lead the Panthers, the 11th time this season he has recorded 20 or more points. Sophomore Jahaad Proctor added 17 points, while senior Jordan Whitehead registered nine points and six rebounds, including five offensive boards.

Xavier Cooks led four Eagles in double figures with 20 points.

Next up, the Panthers head to Clinton, S.C., on Thursday (Feb. 15) to face Presbyterian at 7 p.m.