Game Report on Piedmont Classical School-Hargrave Military Academy Boys Basketball:PCS wins thriller as Brian Free hits 1,000 point mark for his career(Evan Joyner and Travon Mayo also huge games for Bobcats)
PCHS wins a thriller at Hargrave Military Academy.
Down two, Evan Joyner hits a game winning three to secure the game win for the Bobcats. Travon Mayo led all scores with 26, 22 in the second half. He also grabbed 9 rebounds. Brian free added 16 points and dished out 5 assist.
Brian Free also reached a milestone by eclipsing 1000 point mark for his career.
PCHS 25 15 29 22 91 Hargrave 13 26 30 21 90
Courtesy of Piedmont Classical School coach Ken Free
