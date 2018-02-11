Game Report on Piedmont Classical School-Hargrave Military Academy Boys Basketball:PCS wins thriller as Brian Free hits 1,000 point mark for his career(Evan Joyner and Travon Mayo also huge games for Bobcats)

PCHS wins a thriller at Hargrave Military Academy.

Down two, Evan Joyner hits a game winning three to secure the game win for the Bobcats. Travon Mayo led all scores with 26, 22 in the second half. He also grabbed 9 rebounds. Brian free added 16 points and dished out 5 assist.

Brian Free also reached a milestone by eclipsing 1000 point mark for his career.

PCHS 25 15 29 22 91 Hargrave 13 26 30 21 90

Courtesy of Piedmont Classical School coach Ken Free