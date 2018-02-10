Monday Games for the Mid-State 3-A Conference Basketball Tournament:Boys and Girls

All First Round Games at Higher Seed

Girls

#8 Morehead(0-14) at #1 Northern Guilford(14-0) 6pm

#5 Eastern Alamance(7-7) at Northeast Guilford(8-6) 6pm

#6 Person(5-9) at #3 Western Alamance(10-5) 6pm

#7 McMichael(2-12) at #2 Rockingham County(11-3) 6pm

Boys

#8 Rockingham County(1-13) at Northern Guilford(12-2) 7:30pm

$5 Northeast Guilford(7-7) at #4 McMichael(8-6) 6pm

#6 Western Alamance(4-10) at #3 Person(11-3) 6pm

#7 Morehead(2-12) at #2 Eastern Alamance(10-3) 6pm