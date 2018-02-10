Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-WS Prep Boys Basketball:CJ Cappuccio hits for 27 points, but not enough as Villains fall by 11

Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School

Bishop- 8 17 13 15: 55 Prep- 21 14 14 17: 66

Bishop McGuinness took on #1 Winston-Salem Prep at home for senior night for the second time in 5 days. The Villains got down early but battled back thanks to CJ Cappuccio going 14-14 at the line and scoring 27 points on the game. Jake Babcock had a big game with huge blocks and 12 points. The NW-1A Conference Tournament begins next Monday.

Bishop-

CJ Cappuccio- 27

Jake Babcock- 12

Gus O’Hale- 9

Mark Palmisano- 4

Mac McAlhaney- 3

Prep-

Davien Williamson-36

Chaz Gywn- 13

KJ Watson- 6

Corey Rutherford- 3

Essih Aird- 3

Bill Crowley- 3

Justice Goodloe- 2

Bishop- 17-7 (4-6)

Prep- 21-3 (10-0)

Courtesy of Michael Herschel IV