Seven Added to Incoming Elon Football Class

ELON, N.C. – After signing 10 players in the new December period, the Elon University football program has added an additional seven National Letter of Intent signees during this February period.

These seven include one player from North Carolina, as well as three from New Jersey, two from Georgia and one from Ohio. There are two defensive backs and a quarterback, tight end, wide receiver, running back and a kicker.

The entire 17-player class consists of three offensive linemen, wide receivers, linebackers and defensive backs along with one quarterback, tight end, running back, defensive lineman and kicker.

Elon, which is coming off of an FCS Playoff appearance in 2017, will open the 2018 campaign at South Florida on September 1. Season tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online by clicking here.

“We feel good about this signing class and want to thank everyone in the Elon community that helped in making this class a success,” said Elon head coach Curt Cignetti.

Elon Football February Signing Class:

Joey Baughman • QB • 6-1 • 190 • Wadsworth, Ohio • Wadsworth

Liam Cabri • TE • 6-4 • 235 • Wood-Ridge, N.J. • De Paul Catholic

Skyler Davis • K • 5-8 • 155 • Acworth, Ga. • Allatoona

Marcus Hillman • DB • 6-1 • 185 • Camden, N.J. • Camden Catholic

Jackson Parham • WR • 6-3 • 195 • Hillsborough, N.J. • Hillsborough

Jaylan Thomas • RB • 5-10 • 190 • Carrollton, Ga. • Carrollton

Shamari Wingard • DB • 6-0 • 170 • Charlotte, N.C. • Ardrey Kell

Joey Baughman

6-1 • 190 • Quarterback

Wadsworth, Ohio • Wadsworth

Honors

• Named 2017 Ohio Mr. Football

• Earned Division II first-team All-State and Offensive Player of the Year as well as NE Inland first-team all-district and Offensive Player of the Year accolades

• Also picked up player of the year honors from Ohio.com, Cleveland.com and Fox 8

• Named the Cleveland Sports Commission’s Male High School Athlete of the Year

• Two-time captain in both football and wrestling

• Helped coach Justin Todd’s team to a Suburban League title with an 11-1 overall record and a second round state playoff appearance

• Threw for 3,079 yards and 36 touchdowns and rushed for 1,523 yards and 20 scores as a senior; Had just three INTs in 331 pass attempts

• Threw for a Medina County record 416 yards in a win over North Royalton

• In 22 career games, threw for 4,722 yards and 51 touchdowns while rushing for 2,769 yards and 31 touchdowns

• Only player in Medina County history to pass and rush for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons

• 2017 National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete

• A/B Merit Honor Role student

• Two-time state runner-up and three-time Division-I state medalist in wrestling

• Currently ranked 14th nationally at the 182-pound weight class

Personal

• Son of former Glenville State College football player Alan and Jill Baughman

• Born June 1, 1999

Liam Cabri

6-4 • 235 • Tight End

Wood-Ridge, N.J. • De Paul Catholic

Honors

• Caught 33 passes for 600 yards (18.2 ypc) and six touchdowns as a senior

• Named All-Passaic County, second-team all-state and third-team all-metro

• 2016 first-team All-Big North honoree for coach John McKenna

• Helped the team to a 2017 state title

Personal

• Son of Rich and Karen Cabri

• Born December 4, 1999

Skyler Davis

5-8 • 155 • Kicker

Acworth, Ga. • Allatoona

Honors

• Rated as a five-star Kohl’s kicker, ranking as high as #15 nationally

• Team captain

• Holds all of Allatoona’s kicking and punting records

• 34-of-35 on PATs and 10-of-13 on FG for 64 points in 2017

• Career 156-of-160 on PATs and 24-of-31 on FG (long of 51) for 228 points

• Averaged 38.2 yards on 54 punts with 19 inside the 20 (long of 58) in 2017

• Averaged 56.3 yards on 61 kickoffs in 2017

• Claimed a pair of all-county honors and was a three-time all-region selection

• Named all-county kicker of the year in 2016 and 2017

• Chosen as the player of the game in the 2015 state championship contest

• Scored 228 career points, ranking second in Allatoona history

• Helped coach Gary Varner’s team to a 9-4 overall record and a state quarterfinals appearance in 2017

• The program won the 2015 state crown as well as a pair of regional titles

• Played four years of varsity soccer, becoming the program’s all-time leader in goals scored

• Three-time all-county soccer selection

• Helped the soccer team to a 2015 state finals appearance and semifinal showings in 2016 and 2017

• Member of the Athletic Leadership Committee

• Scholar Athlete honoree

Personal

• Son of former Westminster College soccer player Jimmy and Blessing Davis

• Sister Willough played soccer at Furman University

• Born April 25, 2000

Marcus Hillman

6-1 • 185 • Defensive Back

Camden, N.J. • Camden Catholic

Honors

• Three-year starter for coach Nick Strom

• Earned first-team all-conference honors as a junior and senior

• Collected 2017 first-team All-South Jersey and first-team all state accolades

• Helped the program amass a four-year record of 34-6, the most wins in a four-year span in program history

• Finished 2017 with 84 total tackles and 15 sacks

• Carried the ball 202 times for 1,419 yards (7.0 ypc) during his senior season

• Posted 188 tackles, including 24 sacks, and one interception over the course of his prep career

• Ran for 2,177 career yards on 296 attempts

Personal

• Son of William and Gwenette Hillman

• Brother ran track at Montclair State University and sister cheers at Morgan State University

• Born October 2, 2000

Jackson Parham

6-3 • 195 • Wide Receiver

Hillsborough, N.J. • Hillsborough

Honors

• Three-time All-Mid-State 38 selection for coach Kevin Carty

• Named third-team All-State Group 5 in 2017

• Team captain who helped the program to a 2017 state playoff appearance

• Selected to the NJFCA Super 100 Team as a senior

• Two time MVP and recipient of the 2015 Ricky Proehl Award (Most Outstanding Receiver)

• Set program records for receptions and receiving touchdowns

• Caught 50 balls for 825 yards (16.5 ypc) and seven touchdowns as a senior

• Hauled in 36 passes for 476 yards (13.2 ypc) and five scores in 2016

• Serves as a tutor and peer mentor

Personal

• Son of former Gonzaga University basketball player John and Jill Parham

• Brother Jalen plays basketball at Montclair State University

• Born December 6, 1999

Jaylan Thomas

5-10 • 190 • Running Back

Carrollton, Ga. • Carrollton

Honors

• Rushed for over 1,600 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2017

• 2017 All-state performer

• Earned region offensive player of the year honors as a senior

• Named 2015 Times-Georgian Newcomer of the Year

• 2015 all-region selection

• Helped coach Sean Calhoun’s squad to a state quarterfinals appearance in 2017

• Four-year academic letterwinner

Personal

• Son of Trampas Thomas and Fathia Reese

• Cousin Jerrard Tarrant played football at Georgia Tech

• Born December 11, 1999

Shamari Wingard

6-0 • 170 • Defensive Back

Charlotte, N.C. • Ardrey Kell

Honors

• Rated as a two-star recruit by 247Sports.com

• Two-time all-conference selection for coach Kyle Brey

• First-team All-Mecklenburg County honoree as a returner

• Named the WSOC-TV Big 22 Player of the Year

• Finished his senior season with 65 total tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups and three blocked field goals

• Averaged 28.5 yards on kick returns and returned one kick for a touchdown

• Averaged 40.2 yards on punt returns, returning two for scores

• Member of the National Society of High School Scholars

Personal

• Son of Terrice Wingard

• Brother Omari ran track at Mars Hill University

• Born December 24, 1999

Wingard Highlights

These seven players join the 10 signed by Elon in the early signing period. They include:

Mike Barone • OL • 6-7 • 305 • Apex, N.C. • Northwood

Zach Bevins • OL • 6-3 • 290 • Virginia Beach, Va. • Bishop Sullivan Catholic

Nick Cerimele • OL • 6-2 • 304 • Allentown, Pa. • Allentown Central Catholic

Devonte Chandler • LB • 6-0 • 225 • Chester, Va. • Thomas Dale

Cole Coleman* • DB • 5-10 • 180 • Raleigh, N.C. • Leesville Road

Bryson Daughtry • WR • 6-1 • 180 • Charlotte, N.C. • Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Avery Jones • WR • 6-2 • 205 • Joppa, Md. • The Kiski School

Jamir Malone • LB • 6-0 • 215 • North Ridgeville, Ohio • North Ridgeville

Malik Medley • DL • 6-4 • 235 • Raleigh, N.C. • Sanderson

Zack Monson • LB • 6-3 • 215 • Alexandria, Va. • West Potomac

* enrolled at Elon for the spring semester