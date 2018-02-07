Greensboro College Wrestling Tops St. Andrews In Final Home Dual Match of the Season:Carolos Ortega(Ben L. Smith HS) with key Pride mat win

Wrestling Tops St. Andrews In Final Home Dual of Season

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College wrestling team topped the Knights of St. Andrews Wednesday in their final home dual of the season, 33-18.

The Pride jumped out to a 6-0 lead early before Christopher Haskin extended the lead to 12-0 with a fall victory in the first period over Brennan Patton.

The Knight were then forced to forfeit their 141-lb bout to push the Greensboro advantage to 18-0 before going on to score the duals next nine points to pull within nine points.

After the Pride dropped two consecutive bouts, Quaevon Cannon tallied a fall victory of his own over Nick Pruitte before Tyron Dudley made the score 27-9 with a 3-2 decision victory.

Over the final three bouts of the dual, St. Andrew picked up two more victories, while Carolos Ortega(Ben L. Smith High School) drew the Pride’s third fall victory of the dual to secure the victory.

“While it wasn’t our best performance, our guys found ways to win tonight,” Head Coach Erik Wince said. “That shows the kind of grit our wrestlers have when push comes to shove.

“St. Andrews came out ready and we found ourselves battling back in a few matches and we found ways to win. We now have a good idea of what we need to improve on before our conference tournament this weekend, and most of it is between the ears for our guys.”

The Pride wrestlers will once again hit the mat in the Southeastern Wrestling Tournament at home Saturday. For more information on Greensboro College wrestling, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.