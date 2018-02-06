Game Report on Dudley-Mount Tabor Girls Basketball
Dudley 56, Mount Tabor 46
Dudley (17-6/10-1) - 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 13 14 10 19 56
Diamond Monroe – 12
LeAna Hunt – 11
Symphony Jackson – 10
Iysis Whitfield – 10
Marissa Wooten – 8
Taneij’a Baldwin – 3
Kyra Rhymer – 2
Mt Tabor (13-9/8-3) - 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 12 8 13 13 46
D. White -14
J. Johnson – 10
A. Abbott – 10
C. Wright – 7
J. Mishra – 3
B. Denny – 2
Coach McNeil
Dudley High School
