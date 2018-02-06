Game Report on Dudley-Mount Tabor Girls Basketball

Dudley 56, Mount Tabor 46

Dudley (17-6/10-1) - 1st    2nd      3rd     4th    Final 
                     13      14      10      19      56

Diamond Monroe – 12
LeAna Hunt – 11
Symphony Jackson – 10
Iysis Whitfield – 10
Marissa Wooten – 8
Taneij’a Baldwin – 3
Kyra Rhymer – 2

Mt Tabor (13-9/8-3) - 1st    2nd      3rd     4th    Final 
                      12      8       13      13       46

D. White -14
J. Johnson – 10
A. Abbott – 10
C. Wright – 7
J. Mishra – 3
B. Denny – 2

Coach McNeil
Dudley High School

