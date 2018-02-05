Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-WS Prep Boys Basketball:WS Prep by 20 with Jake Babcock, Andrew Budzinski and CJ Cappuccio doing all they can, but Bishop Villains can’t hold off #1 Prep

WS Prep 74, Bishop McGuinness 54

Winston-Salem Prep Academy

Bishop- 12 6 21 15- 54 W-S Prep- 14 18 24 18- 74

#6 Bishop McGuinness traveled to face the #1 team in the state Monday night and played tough all night. Without PG Ryan Moon the Villains fought through adversity from the tip against Winston-Salem Prep. Jake Babcock led Bishop with a double-double (16 points and 11 rebounds) while sophomore Andrew Budzinski added 13 boards of his own. CJ Cappuccio paced the shooting effort with 15 points. The Villains look to rebound at home tomorrow night against Mt. Airy.

Bishop-

Jake Babcock- 16

CJ Cappuccio- 15

Mark Palmisano- 8

Andrew Budzinski- 7

Mac McAlhaney- 3

Drew Desalvo-3

Gus O’Hale- 2

Prep-

Chaz Gwyn-20

Davien Williamson- 19

Corey Rutherford- 13

KJ Watson- 12

Justice Goodloe- 8

Javon Crawley- 2

Bishop: 17-5 (4-4)

Prep: 18-3 (8-0)