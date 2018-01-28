New High School Basketball Polls for this Weekend
Boys Public School Poll:
1)Eastern Guilford(18-1)
2)Smith(17-3)
3)Southwest Guilford(14-5)
4)Northern Guilford(12-5)
5)Dudley(12-8)
6)Southern Guilford(13-7)
7)Grimsley(11-9)
8)Page(10-8)
9)Ragsdale(9-10)
10)TIE:Northeast Guilford(9-8)/Northwest Guilford(9-11)
Girls Public School Poll:
1)Northwest Guilford(19-2)
2)Northern Guilford(13-4)
3)TIE:Ragsdale(16-3)/Eastern Guilford(17-2)
5)Dudley(13-6)
6)Page(12-6)
7)Southwest Guilford(13-7)
8)Southeast Guilford(12-7)
9)Northeast Guilford(10-7)
10)High Point Andrews(10-5)
Boys Private School Poll:
1)Greensboro Day School(23-3)
2)Wesleyan Christian Academy(22-4)
3)Bishop McGuinness(16-3)
4)Piedmont Classical School(18-11)
5)The Burlington School(17-4)
6)Caldwell Academy(13-6)
5)New Garden Friends(3-8)
6)High Point Christian Academy(10-11)
7)Cornerstone Charter Academy(12-9)
9)Triad Math and Science(10-10)
10)Vandalia Christian School(8-14)
Boys Combined Poll with Public and Private Schools:
1)Greensboro Day School(23-3)
2)Eastern Guilford(18-1)
3)Wesleyan Christian Academy(22-4)
4)Smith(17-3)
5)Bishop McGuinness(16-3)
6)Southwest Guilford(14-5)
7)Piedmont Classical School(18-11)
8)The Burlington School(17-4)
9)Northern Guilford(12-5)
10)Dudley(12-8)
Girls Private School Top Five Poll:
1)Wesleyan Christian Academy(19-5)
2)The Burlington School(9-5)
3)Greensboro Day School(12-12)
4)Bishop McGuinness(8-6)
5)Caldwell Academy(4-7)
