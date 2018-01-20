North Carolina Scholastic Classic Today(1/20/18) at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse with GDS in action at 5:30 and WES goes to work at 7pm
*****High School Basketball with the North Carolina Scholastic Classic TODAY at the Greensboro Coliseum*****
The Fieldhouse at Greensboro Coliseum Complex:
4:00pm Greenfield vs Mt Tabor
5:30pm Trinity Christian vs. Greensboro Day School
7:00pm Charlotte Christian vs Wesleyan Christian Academy
CLICK HERE for a quick scouting report on today’s games from Joe Sirera, the News and Record….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.