Impending Inclement Weather Forces Greensboro College Basketball Schedule Change For Jan. 17

Impending Inclement Weather Forces Basketball Schedule Change For Jan. 17

Courtesy of Wes Gullett Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Due to the inclement weather that is forecasted to hit the Greensboro area over the next 24 hours, the Greensboro College Department of Athletics has altered its schedule for Wednesday, Jan 17.

The Pride men’s basketball game against the Monarchs of Methodist University at 7:30 p.m. has been postponed with a makeup date and time to be announced later.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Pride women’s game against William Peace University that was scheduled to take place in Hanes Gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. is still on as scheduled.

For the latest weather schedule updates, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.