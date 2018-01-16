Bishop McGuinness Boys Basketball PG Ryan Moon commits to Williams College

2018 Senior PG Ryan Moon has committed to play college basketball at Williams College in Massachusetts. Through 17 games, Moon has led the Villains to a 15-2 record, averaging 11 ppg and 7 apg. Moon played AAU Basketball for the Kernersville based- North Carolina Spartans. Last week, Moon was named a McDonald’s All America game nominee for North Carolina.

Williams College is a private liberal arts college in Williamstown, Massachusetts. Williams College competes in NCAA Division III as a member of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), and is a rival of Amherst College where former Villain PG Aaron Toomey (’10) played from 2010-2013 and became the schools all time leading scorer, 2x National Player of the Year, and won the NCAA DIII National Championship in 2013. Toomey is now the top assistant at Amherst.

In Forbes’ 2014 college rankings, Williams was ranked the best undergraduate institution in the United States. In 2015 and in 2016, it was ranked the second best undergraduate institution in the United States. In 2017, it ranked thirteenth.

Williams was also ranked first in U.S. News & World Report’s 2016 ranking. Williams is ranked 1st by the National Collegiate Scouting Association, which ranks colleges based on student-athlete graduation rates, academics, and athletics