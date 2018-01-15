Game Report on East Forsyth-Mount Tabor Boys Basketball:Third Time is the charm as MT Spartans hit the alarm and with Jake Moore, Wilkins, Aldridge and Jay Moore scoring like they were back on the farm, the ‘MT Men of Muse’ get the ‘W”

Coach Mike Muse’ East Forsyth Eagles won the first two games this season between EF and Mount Tabor, and tonight, it was ‘The MT Men of Muse’, as this time brother Andy Muse saw his MT Spartans take the victory….

Mount Tabor 62, East Forsyth 51

EAST FORSYTH - 9-13-12-17 -- 51 MOUNT TABOR - 15-12-20-15 -- 62

EAST FORSYTH (12-4) Shemar Watkins 16, Tyren Hairston 10, Samuels 9, Brintley 7, Sparrow 4, Nichols 3., AJ Hall 2.

MOUNT TABOR (14-3) Jakob Moore 17, Isaiah Wilkins 15, Quest Aldridge 14, Jayland Moore 10, Paige 5, Bullard 1.

Mount Tabor broke open a close game with 17 straight in a five-minute stretch across the halftime break and cruised to a 62-51 non-conference win on their home floor Monday afternoon. The Spartans’ victory came after two close losses earlier in the season to the Eagles.

Despite 11 first-quarter turnovers, East rallied from a nine-point second quarter deficit (22-13) to tie the game (22-22) with two minutes remaining in the half. Mount Tabor, now 14-3, scored the last five points before the halftime break, then ran off 12 straight in the first 3:15 of the third quarter to assume their biggest lead (39-22) & take control of the game.

Spartans guard Quest Aldridge had a double-double against East (14 points, 10 assists) to lead the winners while Jakob & Jayland Moore combined for 27 points and 10 rebounds to support Isaiah Wilkins’ game-high 17 points for Mount Tabor. The aggressive Mount Tabor defense forced East Forsyth into a season-high 24 turnovers.

Shemar Watkins led the Eagles, now 12-4, with 16 points while Tyren Hairston added 10 points & nine rebounds. East Forsyth, which returns to Central Piedmont 4A Conference action Friday night at home against Davie County, played the Mount Tabor game without second-leading scorer Josh Mahaffey & three other players battling the flu.

Courtesy of East Forsyth assistant Coach Bill Armour