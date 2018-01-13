Game Report on Page-High Point Central Girls Basketball:Emma Heard stands tall for Page with 15 points and Pirates hold HPC scoreless in the 4th Quarter(What a way to close out the game and our night)

Page 36, High Point Central 22

Page (9-6,1-1)- 4 10 9 13- 36 High Point Central (9-8,1-2) 10 4 8 0- 22

Page- Emma Heard 15, Tink Patterson 7, Jillian Heard 6, Reagan Maynard 4, Dee Graves 3, Ava Casper 1

High Point Central- Olivia Stubbs 9, Madison Smith 5, Kiera Williams 3, Valencia Banks 3, Skilah Connelly 2.

Page with a strong defensive effort after the first quarter only allowed 12 points for the rest of the game and pitched a shut out in the 4th quarter to hold on and win over High Point Central. Page was led by Emma Heard with 15 points, Tink Patterson chipped in 7 and Jillian Heard added 6. High Point Central was led by Olivia Stubbs with 9. Next up for Page is Western Guilford on Monday at SE Guilford in the MLK Invitational. Page improves to 9-6 and 1-1 in the conference and High Point drops to 9-8 and 1-2.

Courtesy of Page coach Ed Johnson