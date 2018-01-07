AAU Boys’ Basketball Tryouts for the NC Spartans 14U-17U Beginning on Sunday February 4

AAU BOYS’ BASKETBALL TRYOUTS- NC Spartans

2018 NC Spartans Tryout Dates, Times, and Locations

14U

Sunday February 4- 130-330 PM @ Bishop McGuinness High School

15U

Sunday March 4- 100-300 PM @ Bishop McGuinness High School

16U

Sunday March 4- 300-500 PM @ Bishop McGuinness High School

17U Travel (2 tryouts)

Monday March 5- 700-900 PM @ Bishop McGuinness High School

Monday March 12- 700-900 PM @ Piedmont International University (704 W Bank St, Winston Salem NC 27101)

17U Travel team(s) are for players whose goal is to play college basketball. Players should only try out for these teams if they have at least one successful year of varsity basketball experience.