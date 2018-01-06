Randy Tuggle’s(Northwest Guilford HS) Greensboro College Pride Women Sink Bishops In Overtime To Remain Perfect In Conference Play:Lewis(SEG) leads GC in scoring again

*****Greensboro College head coach Randy Tuggle, from Northwest Guilford High School, Katie Lewis(Southeast Guilford HS) is the teams’s leading scorer and the locals lead the Pride as we look inside…..*****

Pride Women Sink Bishops In Overtime To Remain Perfect In Conference Play

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Sabria Joseph hit a fade-away jumper at the end of the fourth period to send the game into overtime before the Greensboro College women’s basketball team topped the Battling Bishops of North Carolina Wesleyan Saturday, 94-89.

Wesleyan took a two-point lead with five seconds remaining in regulation before the Pride got the ball back.

Following a Katie Lewis missed field goal attempt, Joseph corralled the ball in the air and drained the game-tying shot, while fading away from the basket.

“When I saw Katie put up the shot, I knew I had to grab it and go straight up with it as time was about to expire,” Joseph said. “To be honest, I was trying to draw the foul and go to the free throw line, but I knew it was going in after I let it go.

“At the end of the period, the whole team was hyping me up and I knew we had a chance to win the game.”

Greensboro then outscored the Bishops, 13-8, in the overtime period to secure the victory.

Despite struggling from the field in the first period, the Pride was able to establish a five-point lead after the first 10 minutes of play before using an 11-3 run over the first five minutes of the second period to take their largest lead of the game at 24-13.

Lewis(Southeast Guilford HS), who finished with a team-high 21 points, sparked the Greensboro run with layups on back-to-back possessions before Makalya Williams hit a pair of free throws to make the score 19-10. Lewis and Laprecious England then capped off the run with two points each, while Joseph went 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

The Pride was then able to take a five-point lead into the break despite a strong push by the Bishops.

The Bishops would then open the third period on a 4-0 run to pull within one point before regaining the lead at 55-54 with 15 seconds showing on the clock.

After Wesleyan regained the lead, the Pride once again pulled out to a five-point lead at 60-55 following a 6-0 run.

However, the Bishops were able to come back to take their largest lead of the game at 79-75 to set up the exciting finish.

“I am very excited that we were able to come away with the win today as we did not play up to our full potential,” Head Coach Randy Tuggle said. “Following the game, I asked the girls if they played a complete game and they agreed that they did not.

“We have to get better on the defensive side of the basketball as our defense was almost non-existent today. I hope that we can come out and play a full 40 minutes of basketball tomorrow as we take on a tough Ferrum team.”

In addition to her team-leading 21 points, Lewis also led the Pride women with nine rebounds. England finished with 15 points, while Joseph (14) and Kamerin Williams (11) also finished in double figures scoring.

The Pride women will return to action at 2 p.m. Sunday when they host USA South Athletic Conference foe Ferrum College. For more information on Greensboro College women’s basketball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.