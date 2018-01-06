Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-East Surry Boys Basketball:In shades of Spencer Wilson, CJ Cappuccio and Jake Babcock send Villains to (15-1)
East Surry High School- Pilot Mountain, NC
Bishop McGuinness 54, North Surry 48
Bishop- 13 15 11 15: 54 East Surry- 11 12 8 17: 48
Bishop McGuinness traveled up the mountain on a chilly Friday night to face a tough conference foe in the East Surry Cardinals. Bishop built a solid lead through three quarters led by CJ Cappuccio’s 29 points and a double-double by Jake Babcock. The Villains survived an onslaught by the Cardinals in the 4th quarter to preserve a huge victory moving them to 2-0 in the always difficult Northwest-1A. Bishop takes a break for exams next week and will pick back up next Friday when they host South Stokes.
Bishop-
CJ Cappuccio- 29
Jake Babcock- 10
Mark Palmisano- 6
Andrew Budzinski- 4
Phil McDonough- 3
Ryan Moon- 3
East Surry-
John Marion- 15
Jefferson Boaz- 10
Quincy Smith- 10
Kolby Guy- 6
Caleb Hearn- 2
David Mosley- 2
Andrew Purdue- 2
Steven Gosnell- 2
Bishop: 15-1
East Surry: 10-4
Courtesy of Michael Herschel IV
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.