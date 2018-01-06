Game Report on Bishop McGuinness-East Surry Boys Basketball:In shades of Spencer Wilson, CJ Cappuccio and Jake Babcock send Villains to (15-1)

East Surry High School- Pilot Mountain, NC

Bishop McGuinness 54, North Surry 48

Bishop- 13 15 11 15: 54 East Surry- 11 12 8 17: 48

Bishop McGuinness traveled up the mountain on a chilly Friday night to face a tough conference foe in the East Surry Cardinals. Bishop built a solid lead through three quarters led by CJ Cappuccio’s 29 points and a double-double by Jake Babcock. The Villains survived an onslaught by the Cardinals in the 4th quarter to preserve a huge victory moving them to 2-0 in the always difficult Northwest-1A. Bishop takes a break for exams next week and will pick back up next Friday when they host South Stokes.

Bishop-

CJ Cappuccio- 29

Jake Babcock- 10

Mark Palmisano- 6

Andrew Budzinski- 4

Phil McDonough- 3

Ryan Moon- 3

East Surry-

John Marion- 15

Jefferson Boaz- 10

Quincy Smith- 10

Kolby Guy- 6

Caleb Hearn- 2

David Mosley- 2

Andrew Purdue- 2

Steven Gosnell- 2

Bishop: 15-1

East Surry: 10-4

Courtesy of Michael Herschel IV