Miller steps down at Western Guilford:WG looks toward Coach T(Terwilliger), to lead the Hornets’ football team

Western Guilford AD Chris Causey says Bryant Miller has stepped down after one season as @WGHornetFB coach. Brian Terwilliger, who filled in when Miller was dealing with medical issues, takes over. #HSXtra

Here is a post from our site that was up here back in the Spring of 2017:

WG wants Coach T:Western Guilford football players want to be part of the process/solution

Posted by Press Release on March 7, 2017 at 10:42 am under High School

Coming in this morning from the Western Guilford Football Players:

We are starting this petition to show our support for Coach T as the next Head Coach at Western Guilford. Coach T not only loves and supports us as football players but as human beings. He relates to us very well and knows our needs. He pushes us to be our absolute best everyday in the classroom and on the field.

Since all of our freshman years, he has spent everyday with us in the weight room. He never misses a day and he is the one coach we have always been able to count on. Coach T has shared with us his plan on how we will rebuild the football program at Western Guilford. We believe in it and support it 100%.

We have already held a players meeting with our principal to express this and it seems we were not heard. Many of us are seniors and do not want to go out with any other coach. Coach T has taught us so much about the game of football and life. We know that the game not only builds our character, but it reveals it. Coach always goes out of his way to make sure we feel loved and supported.

Everyday he asks us how we are and shakes our hand. If any of us ever need a ride or want extra work, he is there. We know that we can have a great season but before that can happen we need OUR coach.

Spring Ball is around the corner and we need things in place. We hope that this will help our administration know that we are united and have one goal. Thank you to all of you who support us and believe in us.

Western Guilford Football Players

from the AD(Andy Durham) at GreensboroSports.com:

I spoke with Coach Terwilliger(Brian Terwilliger), I think it is, and I spoke with him last Friday night over at Western Guilford during the baseball ceremonies for Coach Brett Stell….I may be wrong about the coach’s name spelling, but it is Coach T…Was looking him up on MaxPreps from when he played for WG back in 2004 and WG beat Ragsdale and Toney Baker that year, 43-42 and Coach T was on that team along with Ryan Stell, who was the QB…I was pretty close on the spelling at times and now have Coach T spelled correctly, at least that is the intention….

WG is in the football coaching search mode and if you had to pull a coach out of a hat and if he was already on the Western Guilford staff, that new head coach would be Pete Kashubara…Coach Kash would make a great head coach and he is doing a nice job as the WG principal, but he can’t coach football and be in charge of the school too….If you had Coach Kash, Coach T, say Brian Jasperse and some of the former WG coaches all working together, you would have one heck of a staff….

Coach T does care about the WG students, you could see it in the air at WG last Friday night and that impressed me too….Coach Kash has the background as an assistant at High Point Central with Gary Whitman and he was at North Davidson as an assistant too…The man knows football and he pretty much knows what is best for WG and we will have to let him pull the string and it may sting, but let Coach Kash do his thing and maybe Coach T might just get that job, you never know….Coach T is a very dedicated young coach, we do know that and he helps out all of the WG students in that weight room and he challenges the young students every day in his role as a male mentor/teacher/educator at Jefferson School…..

I think Coach T could make a very good head football coach one day and I’m not sure if that time is right now, I am not close enough to situation to know, but in my opinion, this young man’s calling may be on to even a higher level….We may need Coach T as a school principal in the Guilford County Schools system one day…If he keeps up his push in helping kids, they may just need him at the highest level….

If you win over the trust of the kids you have to protect that and build on that every day you are on the school grounds and there are never any grounds for dismissal if you serve the students and if they believe in you and you must do your best to never let them down….

I wish Western Guilford the best in their search for a new head football coach and I hope all things and people/candidates are taken into consideration….

