Elon WBB Phoenix Moves Into CollegeInsider.com Women’s Mid-Major Top 5

ELON, N.C. – After spending more than a month at No. 6, Elon University women’s basketball moved into the Top 5 of the CollegeInsider.com Women’s Mid-Major poll on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Elon has been in the Top 10 of the poll since the first release of the poll before the start of the season, and has yet to drop a spot throughout the first two months of the 2017-18 campaign after moving up to No. 8 before spending multiple weeks at No. 6. This marks the second straight season Elon has reached the Top 5 of the mid-major poll. It topped out at No. 3 in the postseason edition last year.

Drexel jumped into the Top 25 this week and checks in at No. 22. The Phoenix and Dragons are the only two CAA teams in the Top 25 with both William & Mary and James Madison receiving votes.

The Phoenix will return to the court Friday, Jan. 5, for a 12 p.m. game at Delaware. Elon has not lost inside the Bob Carpenter Center and owns a 6-1 record all-time against the Blue Hens.

CollegeInsider Women’s Mid-Major Top 25

1. Florida Gulf Coast (21)

2. Green Bay (9)

3. South Dakota State

4. Belmont (1)

5. Elon

6. Princeton

7. Ball State

8. Mercer

9. Central Michigan

10. Buffalo

11. Chattanooga

12. UC Davis

13. Wright State

14. Northern Colorado

15. Gonzaga

16. Navy

17. Quinnipiac

18. New Hampshire

19. Albany

20. Western Illinois

21. IUPUI

22. Drexel

23. Penn

24. Brown

25. American