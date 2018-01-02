Greensboro Lady Gaters AAU Girls Basketball Tryouts
Greensboro Lady Gaters AAU Girls Basketball Tryouts Sunday, January 28th at Proehlific Park. 4th, 5th and 6th grade from 10:30-11:45 and 7th and 8th from 11:45-1.
If you have any questions about the tryouts or our older high school age teams, please contact Kristin Shelton at kschottgosu@yahoo.com.
