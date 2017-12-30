High School Basketball Today/Tonight(12/30/17) in and around Guilford County:Championship Day at Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament(EG vs. NEG/EG vs. Orange)
Full schedule for today at the Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament down off of Highway 70 East/East Wendover extended, near Gibsonville and Whitsett…
Today on Finals Saturday….
10am Western Guilford girls vs. Australia 7th Place Game
11:30am Western Guilford boys vs. Australia 7th Place Game
1pm Southeast Guilford girls vs. McMichael 5th Place Game
2:30pm Southeast Guilford boys vs. Roxboro Community 5th Place Game
4pm Graham girls vs. Roxboro Community 3rd Place Game
5:30pm Northeast Guilford boys vs. Graham 3rd Place Game
7pm Eastern Guilford girls vs. Northeast Guilford CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
8:30pm Eastern Guilford boys vs. Orange CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.