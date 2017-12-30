Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament Championship Night Results:EG Wildcats Take Two Titles as Women and Men both WIN!!!

Finals from the Championship Games at the Eastern Guilford Christmas Holiday Tournament

And more to follow….

Men’s Championship Game:

Eastern Guilford 69, Orange 50

Jaylen Alston(Eastern Guilford HS) Tournament MVP

Women’s Championship Game:

Eastern Guilford 63 Northeast Guilford 54

Jasmine Harris(Eastern Guilford HS) Tournament MVP

Boys 3rd Place Game:

Northeast Guilford 77, Graham 54

More Details on the way….

Boys game breakdown:

End of 1st Q:EG 12, Orange 4…Halftime:EG 31, Orange 17…End of 3rd Q:EG 47, Orange 30…Final:EG 69, Orange 50…

Girls game breakdown:

End of 1st Q:EG 19, NEG 13…Halftime:NEG 34, EG 33…End of 3rd Q:EG 47, NEG 46…Final:EG 63, NEG 54

EG Scoring Men’s Game:Jaylen Alston 29 points, Montez Venable 12 points, Dominique Graves 10 points, Nic Cheeley 7 points, Nick McMullen 7 points, Nathan White 2 points….

Orange Scoring:Holt 18 points, Portman 10 points, Haithcock 9 points, McMullen 5 points, Paschal 4 points, Franklin 3 points, Sander 3 points….

EG Scoring Women’s Game:Jasmine Harris 29 points, Destiny McLean 9 points, Davis 9 points, Jenna Dudley 8 points, Garner 4 points, Wright 3 points, Coltrane 1 point…

NEG Scoring:Nichelle Jeffries 22 points, Pamela Mock 13 points, Pearley 12 points, Hobbs 7 points

Girls All-Tournament Team:

Jasmine Harris(Eastern Guilford HS)…MVP, Destiny McLean(Eastern Guilford HS), Nichelle Jeffries(Northeast Guilford HS), Pamela Mock(Northeasst Guilford HS), Kennedi Simmons(Southeast Guilford HS), Kristin Roberts(Southeast Guilford HS)…

Boy’s All-Tournament Team:

Jaylen Alston(Eastern Guilford HS)…MVP, Montez Venable(Eastern Guilford HS), Paschal(Orange HS), Portman(Orange HS), McMullen(Orange HS), John James(Southeast Guilford HS), Hinds-Chavis(Southeast Guilford HS), Malone(Northeast Guilford HS), Hughes(Northeast Guilford HS), Clayton(Roxboro Community)

Coming in from Eastern Guilford High School and their Athletic Director Randall Hackett:

Congratulations to-

Women’s Champions- Eastern Guilford High School

Men’s Champions- Eastern Guilford High School

Basketball Tournament All Tournament Teams

WOMEN’S ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM

Player's number Player's name From (team) 34 Jeffries, Nichelle Northeast Guilford 1 Ingram, Elana Roxboro Community 40 Harris, Jazmin Eastern Guilford MVP 10 Roberts, Kristen Southeast Guilford 5 Simmons, Kennedi Southeast Guilford 20 McLean, Destiny Eastern Guilford 22 Tanton, Cassie McMichael 20 Burgess, Destiny Graham 21 Mock, Pamela Northeast Guilford 8 Gude, Bridie Southern Peninsula

MEN’S ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM

Player's number Player's name From (team) 4 Alston, Jaylen Eastern Guilford MVP 45 Hughes, Mac Northeast Guilford 10 James, John Southeast Guilford 5 Venable, Montez Eastern Guilford 24 McMullen, Joey Orange 4 Portman, Mitch Orange 3 Clayton, Te'Shon Roxboro Community 3 Malone, Jalen Northeast Guilford 3 Hinds-Chavis, Khalid Southeast Guilford 13 Paschall, Morgan Orange