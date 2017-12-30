Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament Championship Night Results:EG Wildcats Take Two Titles as Women and Men both WIN!!!
Finals from the Championship Games at the Eastern Guilford Christmas Holiday Tournament
And more to follow….
Men’s Championship Game:
Eastern Guilford 69, Orange 50
Jaylen Alston(Eastern Guilford HS) Tournament MVP
Women’s Championship Game:
Eastern Guilford 63 Northeast Guilford 54
Jasmine Harris(Eastern Guilford HS) Tournament MVP
Boys 3rd Place Game:
Northeast Guilford 77, Graham 54
More Details on the way….
Boys game breakdown:
End of 1st Q:EG 12, Orange 4…Halftime:EG 31, Orange 17…End of 3rd Q:EG 47, Orange 30…Final:EG 69, Orange 50…
Girls game breakdown:
End of 1st Q:EG 19, NEG 13…Halftime:NEG 34, EG 33…End of 3rd Q:EG 47, NEG 46…Final:EG 63, NEG 54
EG Scoring Men’s Game:Jaylen Alston 29 points, Montez Venable 12 points, Dominique Graves 10 points, Nic Cheeley 7 points, Nick McMullen 7 points, Nathan White 2 points….
Orange Scoring:Holt 18 points, Portman 10 points, Haithcock 9 points, McMullen 5 points, Paschal 4 points, Franklin 3 points, Sander 3 points….
EG Scoring Women’s Game:Jasmine Harris 29 points, Destiny McLean 9 points, Davis 9 points, Jenna Dudley 8 points, Garner 4 points, Wright 3 points, Coltrane 1 point…
NEG Scoring:Nichelle Jeffries 22 points, Pamela Mock 13 points, Pearley 12 points, Hobbs 7 points
Girls All-Tournament Team:
Jasmine Harris(Eastern Guilford HS)…MVP, Destiny McLean(Eastern Guilford HS), Nichelle Jeffries(Northeast Guilford HS), Pamela Mock(Northeasst Guilford HS), Kennedi Simmons(Southeast Guilford HS), Kristin Roberts(Southeast Guilford HS)…
Boy’s All-Tournament Team:
Jaylen Alston(Eastern Guilford HS)…MVP, Montez Venable(Eastern Guilford HS), Paschal(Orange HS), Portman(Orange HS), McMullen(Orange HS), John James(Southeast Guilford HS), Hinds-Chavis(Southeast Guilford HS), Malone(Northeast Guilford HS), Hughes(Northeast Guilford HS), Clayton(Roxboro Community)
Coming in from Eastern Guilford High School and their Athletic Director Randall Hackett:
Congratulations to-
Women’s Champions- Eastern Guilford High School
Men’s Champions- Eastern Guilford High School
Basketball Tournament All Tournament Teams
WOMEN’S ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM
Player's number Player's name From (team) 34 Jeffries, Nichelle Northeast Guilford 1 Ingram, Elana Roxboro Community 40 Harris, Jazmin Eastern Guilford MVP 10 Roberts, Kristen Southeast Guilford 5 Simmons, Kennedi Southeast Guilford 20 McLean, Destiny Eastern Guilford 22 Tanton, Cassie McMichael 20 Burgess, Destiny Graham 21 Mock, Pamela Northeast Guilford 8 Gude, Bridie Southern Peninsula
MEN’S ALL TOURNAMENT TEAM
Player's number Player's name From (team) 4 Alston, Jaylen Eastern Guilford MVP 45 Hughes, Mac Northeast Guilford 10 James, John Southeast Guilford 5 Venable, Montez Eastern Guilford 24 McMullen, Joey Orange 4 Portman, Mitch Orange 3 Clayton, Te'Shon Roxboro Community 3 Malone, Jalen Northeast Guilford 3 Hinds-Chavis, Khalid Southeast Guilford 13 Paschall, Morgan Orange
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.