Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament Championship Night Results:EG Wildcats Take Two Titles as Women and Men both WIN!!!

December 30, 2017

Finals from the Championship Games at the Eastern Guilford Christmas Holiday Tournament
Men’s Championship Game:
Eastern Guilford 69, Orange 50
Jaylen Alston(Eastern Guilford HS) Tournament MVP
Women’s Championship Game:
Eastern Guilford 63 Northeast Guilford 54
Jasmine Harris(Eastern Guilford HS) Tournament MVP

Boys 3rd Place Game:
Northeast Guilford 77, Graham 54
Boys game breakdown:
End of 1st Q:EG 12, Orange 4…Halftime:EG 31, Orange 17…End of 3rd Q:EG 47, Orange 30…Final:EG 69, Orange 50…
Girls game breakdown:
End of 1st Q:EG 19, NEG 13…Halftime:NEG 34, EG 33…End of 3rd Q:EG 47, NEG 46…Final:EG 63, NEG 54

EG Scoring Men’s Game:Jaylen Alston 29 points, Montez Venable 12 points, Dominique Graves 10 points, Nic Cheeley 7 points, Nick McMullen 7 points, Nathan White 2 points….
Orange Scoring:Holt 18 points, Portman 10 points, Haithcock 9 points, McMullen 5 points, Paschal 4 points, Franklin 3 points, Sander 3 points….

EG Scoring Women’s Game:Jasmine Harris 29 points, Destiny McLean 9 points, Davis 9 points, Jenna Dudley 8 points, Garner 4 points, Wright 3 points, Coltrane 1 point…
NEG Scoring:Nichelle Jeffries 22 points, Pamela Mock 13 points, Pearley 12 points, Hobbs 7 points

Girls All-Tournament Team:
Jasmine Harris(Eastern Guilford HS)…MVP, Destiny McLean(Eastern Guilford HS), Nichelle Jeffries(Northeast Guilford HS), Pamela Mock(Northeasst Guilford HS), Kennedi Simmons(Southeast Guilford HS), Kristin Roberts(Southeast Guilford HS)…

Boy’s All-Tournament Team:
Jaylen Alston(Eastern Guilford HS)…MVP, Montez Venable(Eastern Guilford HS), Paschal(Orange HS), Portman(Orange HS), McMullen(Orange HS), John James(Southeast Guilford HS), Hinds-Chavis(Southeast Guilford HS), Malone(Northeast Guilford HS), Hughes(Northeast Guilford HS), Clayton(Roxboro Community)

Coming in from Eastern Guilford High School and their Athletic Director Randall Hackett:
Congratulations to-
Women’s Champions- Eastern Guilford High School
Men’s Champions- Eastern Guilford High School

