High School Basketball for Today and Tonight(12/29/17) with Sheetz Invitational and Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament

Finals Today at the Sheetz Invitational Tournament at Southwest Guilford High School in High Point….

Both Southwest Guilford teams are in the finals:

Girls Championship Game at 6pm in the Coggins Gym…Southwest Guilford vs. The Burlington School

Boys Championship Game at 7:30pm in the Coggins Gym…Southwest Guilford vs. The Burlington School

Double-double action with SWG vs. TBS in both title contests….

We have results on these games and the other consolation games here at the site later on today/Friday…..

The Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament has hit their Semifinal Friday:

10am Australia vs. Southeast Guilford Boys consolation game

11:30am Australia vs. Southeast Guilford Girls consolation game

1pm Roxboro vs. Western Guilford Boys consolation game

2:30pm Western Guilford vs. McMichael Girls consolation game

4pm Northeast Guilford vs. Orange Boys SEMIFINAL GAME

5:30pm Northeast Guilford vs. Roxboro Girls SEMIFINAL GAME

7pm Eastern Guilford vs. Graham Boys SEMIFINAL GAME

8:30pm Eastern Guilford vs. Graham Girls SEMIFINAL GAME