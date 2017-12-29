Game Report on Northeast Guilford-Roxboro Girls Basketball:NEG Rams run past Roxboro Rockets with Mock, Jeffries and Pearley grabbing 60 of the big 80 Ram points
Northeast Guilford 80, Roxboro 62
RC 62
NE 80
Score by Qtrs 1 2 3 4 RC 12 18 15 17 NE 22 18 23 17
Roxboro 10-3 overall-E. Ingram 31 pts, T. Clayton 13 pts, Paige Melton 8 pts, Z. Russel 8 pts, G Carver 2 pts.
NE 8-5 overall- Pamela Mock 23 pts, Nichelle Jeffries 19 pts, Asia Pearley 18 pts, Tori Briscoe 6 pts, Avery Hobbs 6 pts, Nadia Carter 5 pts, Karrington Franklin 2 pts, Isis Moore 1 pt.
Courtesy of NEG coach Daryl Steele
