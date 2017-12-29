Day One Results at the Eastern Guilford Holiday Tournament
from Eastern Guilford High School, site of the Eastern Guilford High School Holiday Basketball Tournament…..
Women’s Results:
Roxboro 51, Australia 46
Northeast Guilford 79, Southeast Guilford 76
Graham 47, McMichael 44
Eastern Guilford 62, Western Guilford 22
Men’s Results:
Orange 80, Australia 42
Northeast Guilford 65, Southeast Guilford 46
Graham 80, Roxboro 57
Eastern Guilford 77, Western Guilford 29
For EG Jaylen Alston with 21 points and Montez Venable 11 points, the double-digit scorers…..
